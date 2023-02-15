Clemson's pledges in the latest Rivals 2024 rankings update

Christian Bentancur Tight End TigerNet: (4.73) (4.73)

Height: 6-5 Weight: 240 Hometown: Woodstock, IL (Marian Central Catholic HS) Class: 2024 ESPN:

#112 Overall, #3 TE-Y, #4 IL #112 Overall, #3 TE-Y, #4 IL Rivals:

#105 Overall, #4 TE, #2 IL #105 Overall, #4 TE, #2 IL 24/7:

#150 Overall, #8 TE, #3 IL #150 Overall, #8 TE, #3 IL 6-5240Woodstock, IL (Marian Central Catholic HS)2024

Rivals released an updated ranking for its 2024 class this week and three Clemson pledges are in its top-250.

That's led by tight end Christian Bentancur at No. 105 overall as the No. 4 player at his position.

Next up is four-star safety commit Noah Nixon (121) and then first 2024 pledge and four-star cornerback Tavoy Feagin (134).

In the top 25 prospects, Clemson has an offer out to Buford, Georgia 5-star defensive end Eddrick Houston, who moved up eight spots to No. 4 overall and the top defensive end.

Three more 5-star offers in that mix according to Rivals are Lilburn, Georgia athlete Mike Matthews (7), Charlotte, NC quarterback Jadyn Davis (10) and Buford, Georgia athlete KJ Bolden (15).

Also in the top 25 is a recent visitor with Jefferson, Georgia linebacker Sammy Brown (23), who is the No. 1-rated inside linebacker.

Defensive end commitment Champ Thompson is another four-star commitment in the class according to Rivals.

Clemson is ranked 10th in the Rivals team rankings, which trails Florida State from an ACC standpoint (No. 4) and South Carolina within the state (No. 7). By rating per commit, FSU is at 27th (3.22) and Clemson 28th (3.2) currently.