Tyler Brown has projections to Clemson and could commit on Thanksgiving next week.
Clemson WR target sets commitment date for next week
by - Thursday, November 17, 2022, 10:56 AM
Tyler Brown - Wide Receiver
TigerNet: (3.33)

Height: 5-11   Weight: 170   Hometown: Greenville, SC (Greenville HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#155 WR, #19 SC
24/7:
#124 WR, #16 SC

Three-star 2023 Greenville WR Tyler Brown is announcing his commitment on Nov. 24, Thanksgiving Day.

Brown picked up a Clemson offer recently and was committed to Minnesota earlier this year.

He has projections to Clemson on 247Sports.

Brown is listed with 45 catches for 793 yards (17.6 YPR) with 12 touchdowns as a senior. He logged a 1,000-yard year as a junior with 15 scores.

Outside of Minnesota, other notable offers include Virginia Tech and Louisville.

