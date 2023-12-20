Clemson signee analysis: DE Adam Kissayi

Clemson flipped a pledge from a Big Ten school over the summer and he signed with the Tigers Wednesday More on Palm Bay (Fla.) defensive end Adam Kissayi… Signee analysis: Adam Kissayi - 3-star DE - Palm Bay, Florida Committed since: 7/14/23. Listed size: 6-7 230. Mid-year enrollee Notable: Kissayi was previously committed to Minnesota last summer, and he announced a Clemson commitment within an hour of his announcement of a Clemson scholarship offer. Per his last updated stats (MaxPreps), Kissayi totaled five TFLs and 19 total tackles over eight games this season. He tallied 13 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks as a junior at Heritage High School. Kissayi also reported offers this year from Miami, Nebraska, Mississippi State, Rutgers and Michigan. Quotable: “I play this game with my whole heart. I should be playing basketball, but I’m playing football. Why football? Because I like to hit, man, I’m a dog.” - Kissayi told Spectrum News 13 this summer of his 6-7 stature and playing football. Clemson bio In High School: Listed by On3 as the nation’s No. 287 overall player, including top 40 rankings both among all defensive ends nationally and among players in Florida … ranked by 247Sports as the nation’s 27th-best edge rusher … recorded 35 tackles, including nine tackles for loss and four sacks, for Heritage in 2023 … named All-Space Coast and All-District in 2023 … helped Heritage to a 9-2 record, a district championship and a spot in the state playoff … All-Southeast Region selection by PrepStar … former quarterback who totaled 33 tackles (13 for loss), 8.5 sacks and two pass breakups in nine games at Bayside High School as a junior in 2022 … had two sacks in three different games in 2022, and posted at least one tackle for loss in every game except one that year … added 20 tackles as a sophomore in 2021… played for Mykel Benson at Heritage. Personal: Born Jan. 20, 2006 … committed to Clemson July 14, 2023 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2024 … he and fellow signee Darien Mayo will be among the tallest football players in Clemson history at 6-7 … his father, Mohammed, played semi-professional soccer in Morocco … name pronounced “KISS-eye.” Fast. Physical. Technical.



That's @Adam_Kissayi 🐅 pic.twitter.com/CPNPOvD5mh — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2023

