BREAKING

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Adam Kissayi is on the board with the Tigers after being a Minnesota commitment earlier this summer.
Adam Kissayi is on the board with the Tigers after being a Minnesota commitment earlier this summer.

Clemson signee analysis: DE Adam Kissayi
by - 2023 Dec 20 07:52
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2024 Top Targets
Adam Kissayi Photo
Adam Kissayi - Defensive End
TigerNet: (3.42)

Height: 6-7   Weight: 230   Hometown: Palm Bay, FL (Heritage HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#83 DE, #117 FL
Rivals:
24/7:
#27 Edge, #48 FL

Clemson flipped a pledge from a Big Ten school over the summer and he signed with the Tigers Wednesday

More on Palm Bay (Fla.) defensive end Adam Kissayi

Signee analysis: Adam Kissayi - 3-star DE - Palm Bay, Florida

Committed since: 7/14/23.

Listed size: 6-7 230.

Mid-year enrollee

Notable: Kissayi was previously committed to Minnesota last summer, and he announced a Clemson commitment within an hour of his announcement of a Clemson scholarship offer. Per his last updated stats (MaxPreps), Kissayi totaled five TFLs and 19 total tackles over eight games this season. He tallied 13 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks as a junior at Heritage High School. Kissayi also reported offers this year from Miami, Nebraska, Mississippi State, Rutgers and Michigan.

Quotable: “I play this game with my whole heart. I should be playing basketball, but I’m playing football. Why football? Because I like to hit, man, I’m a dog.” - Kissayi told Spectrum News 13 this summer of his 6-7 stature and playing football.

Clemson bio

In High School: Listed by On3 as the nation’s No. 287 overall player, including top 40 rankings both among all defensive ends nationally and among players in Florida … ranked by 247Sports as the nation’s 27th-best edge rusher … recorded 35 tackles, including nine tackles for loss and four sacks, for Heritage in 2023 … named All-Space Coast and All-District in 2023 … helped Heritage to a 9-2 record, a district championship and a spot in the state playoff … All-Southeast Region selection by PrepStar … former quarterback who totaled 33 tackles (13 for loss), 8.5 sacks and two pass breakups in nine games at Bayside High School as a junior in 2022 … had two sacks in three different games in 2022, and posted at least one tackle for loss in every game except one that year … added 20 tackles as a sophomore in 2021… played for Mykel Benson at Heritage.

Personal: Born Jan. 20, 2006 … committed to Clemson July 14, 2023 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2024 … he and fellow signee Darien Mayo will be among the tallest football players in Clemson history at 6-7 … his father, Mohammed, played semi-professional soccer in Morocco … name pronounced “KISS-eye.”

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
WATCH: Dabo Swinney breakdown of 2024 Clemson signees
WATCH: Dabo Swinney breakdown of 2024 Clemson signees
Clemson lands 4-star lineman
Clemson lands 4-star lineman
Clemson signee analysis: 5-star WR Bryant Wesco
Clemson signee analysis: 5-star WR Bryant Wesco
Clemson signee analysis: 4-star OL Ronan O'Connell
Clemson signee analysis: 4-star OL Ronan O'Connell
2024 Recruit Quick Search - 110 Recruits (74 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 7 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts