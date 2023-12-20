Clemson signee analysis: 4-star WR TJ Moore

One of the nation’s top targets signed with Clemson on Wednesday. More on Tampa (Fla.) wide receiver TJ Moore… Signee analysis: TJ Moore - 4-star WR - Tampa, Florida Committed since: 6/6/23. Listed size: 6-3 190. Notable: Moore tallied 50 catches for 1,272 yards and 17 scores as a senior, adding over 100 total rushing and returning yards as well. He caught 42 passes for 1,021 yards (24.3 average) and 13 touchdowns as a junior. Moore had a top schools list prior to committing that also included Georgia, Ohio State, Texas A&M, LSU, Florida, Auburn, Penn State, Colorado, Tennessee, Southern Cal, Miami and Pitt. He is an All-American Bowl selection. Quotable: “A big-play wide receiver with exceptional hands…Explosive tendencies as a route runner as he can quickly stack defensive backs with his initial burst before shaking them with sharp cuts and decisive turns…Tracks the ball well over his shoulder and does a nice job of running underneath deep shots…Could always improve top-end speed, but has shown that he can pull away from defenders on Friday nights… Should be viewed as a potential WR1 at the Power Five level given body control, run-after-catch capability and trusted mitts. Likely to thrive in an offense that wants to attack the deeper third and let its wideouts cook.” 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins on Moore. Clemson bio In High School: Four-star receiver ranked among the top 100 overall players in the nation by most recruiting services, including PrepStar (No. 13), On3 (No. 33), ESPN (No. 92) and 247Sports (No. 98) … ranked by PrepStar as the fourth-best receiver in the nation … listed by On3 as the eighth-best wide receiver in the nation and eighth-best prospect in Florida … ranked as the nation’s No. 17 and No. 19 wide receiver by ESPN and 247Sports, respectively … ranked as the fifth-best player in Florida by PrepStar … ESPN listed him as the 12th-best player in Florida, and 247Sports ranked him as the 15th-best player in Florida … selected to play in the All-American Game on NBC and was named as one of five finalists for the organization’s Offensive Player of the Year honor… consistent receiver who posted 100 receiving yards in 12 games over his final two years … recorded 92 receptions for 2,293 yards and 30 touchdowns across his junior and senior seasons, averaging 96 receiving yards per game … as a senior, posted 50 catches for 1,272 yards and 17 touchdowns while averaging 25.4 yards per catch and 106.0 yards per game … scored at least one touchdown in nine of his 12 games … had 170 yards and three touchdowns on four catches in his final high school game … accrued 42 catches for 1,021 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior, averaging 92.8 yards per game and 24.3 yards per catch … notched six catches for 201 yards and three touchdowns vs. King as a junior … also recorded two rushes for 112 yards vs. Robinson that season … played for Jeris McIntyre at Tampa Catholic. Personal: Born April 14, 2006 … committed to Clemson June 6, 2023 … his father, Terrance Sr., was a multi-time all-conference wide receiver at California University of Pennsylvania … expected to enroll at Clemson in summer 2024. Sealed the deal 🤝 pic.twitter.com/e0SN2A6kU9 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2023 ⏳⏳⏳ #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/TfcvHAURsR — 𝙏𝙚𝙧𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 “𝙏𝙅 ” 𝙈𝙤𝙤𝙧𝙚 𝙅𝙧 (@tjmoore305) December 15, 2023 Clemson WR commit TJ Moore (@tjmoore305) put on tape the ability to create separation (4.8 YOS on the play), an important trait for receivers. #ReelAnalytics



🔗 https://t.co/UFKB2eWAzC pic.twitter.com/y74nf6E3a4 — Reel Analytics (@RAanalytics) October 5, 2023 i got them burners?!? @TC_Football pic.twitter.com/XWZ4mkSb6X — 𝙏𝙚𝙧𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 “𝙏𝙅 ” 𝙈𝙤𝙤𝙧𝙚 𝙅𝙧 (@tjmoore305) November 4, 2023 0 TO 100 REAL QUICK pic.twitter.com/NaQyG5gRbk — CHIEF (@fla_boy_chief) August 19, 2023

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Comment Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email