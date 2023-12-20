Clemson signee analysis: 4-star S Noah Dixon

Clemson signed a unanimous 4-star-rated safety out of the Peach State. More on LaGrange (Ga.) safety Noah Dixon… Signee analysis: Noah Dixon - S - LaGrange, Georgia Committed since: 01/30/23. Listed size: 6-2 185. Mid-year enrollee Notable: Dixon was named 4A All-State on defense and his region’s athlete of the year. On defense as as senior, he tallied 34 tackles (1 for loss) with an interception, and on offense, he averaged 21 yards per catch with eight touchdowns receiving, totaling 752 all-purpose yards and 14 total touchdowns, according to MaxPreps. He was also on the Academic All-State team. Dixon is a unanimous 4-star prospect. Dixon’s other FBS offers included Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Ole Miss and Texas A&M. Quotable: "Noah is a very mature, educated young man who really does not take the recruiting process lightly. So, he’s a guy that will process information, will study information and try to make the best decision for he and his family. It just seemed like from the get-go that Clemson was a really good fit for him. The family-oriented culture is something that he was really searching for. It just seemed like a really good fit between the two parties.” - His high school coach Thomas Glisson said of Dixon’s fit with Clemson. Clemson bio In High School: Selected to both the Rivals 250 and the ESPN300 … four-star prospect listed by Rivals as its No. 146 overall player in the nation and its 11th-best safety and 22nd-best player in Georgia … ranked No. 259 nationally by ESPN, which ranked him as the 27th-best safety in the nation and 35th-best player in Georgia … ranked No. 272 in the nation by PrepStar, which listed him as the 30th-best safety in the nation and a top 30 player in Georgia … helped Troup County to a 9-3 record in 2023 … All-Region 4A selection as a junior and senior … named as a permanent team captain as a senior … Region 4A Athlete of the Year as a senior … named to 2023 Scout Smart All-Academic Team on defense … named to the Touchdown Club of Atlanta’s preseason all-star team … contributed in a multitude of ways in 2023, scoring 14 touchdowns — eight as a receiver, five as a running back and one on an 87-yard kickoff return … had 24 catches for 490 yards (21.0 yards per catch) and eight scores as a senior … had 178 rushing yards on 22 carries (8.1 yards per carry) and four rushing touchdowns … had 34 tackles on defense … 4A all-state selection by 11Alive News … honorable mention all-state selection as a junior according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Georgia High School Football Daily … as a junior, posted 18 catches for 248 receiving yards and three scores … had career-high 40 tackles on defense in 2022 … as a sophomore, recorded 112 receiving yards on three catches and added 25 tackles … finished prep career with 44 receptions for 843 yards (an impressive 19.2 yards per catch) and 12 receiving touchdowns, as well as 99 career tackles … recorded 18 career touchdowns in 28 games, including 14 touchdowns in just 11 games as a senior … played for Tanner Glisson at Troup County. Personal: Born March 9, 2006 … committed Jan. 30, 2023 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2024. Smooth. Physical. Talented.



That's @NoahDixon206 🐅 pic.twitter.com/lnca8curHY — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2023 .@trouptigerfb senior safety @NoahDixon206 committed to @ClemsonFB this past January and plans to early enroll to the University shortly after his high school football career ends later this year.@hannahcgoodin catches up with him in this week's blog⤵️https://t.co/aXFEVQ3AQq pic.twitter.com/8K6mJP0Eea — GPB Sports (@GPBsports) October 15, 2023

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Comment Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email