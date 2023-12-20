BREAKING

Champ Thompson has signed with the Tigers.
Clemson signee analysis: 4-star DL Champ Thompson
by - 2023 Dec 20 07:35
Champ Thompson Photo
Champ Thompson - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (4.52)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 275   Hometown: Norcross, GA (Meadowcreek HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#19 DT, #39 GA
Rivals:
#29 SDE, #46 GA
24/7:
#74 DL, #66 GA

One of Clemson’s longest-standing commits signed Wednesday morning.

More on Gainesville (Ga.) defensive lineman Champ Thompson

Signee analysis: Champ Thompson - 4-star DL - Gainesville, Ga.

Committed since: 1/28/23.

Listed size: 6-3 275.

Mid-year enrollee

Notable: Thompson was named first-team 5A all-region. Thompson holds ratings as both a defensive tackle and a strongside defensive end. He tallied seven TFLs and 38 tackles as a junior. His father, Michael, played with the Atlanta Falcons.

Quotable: “Clemson didn’t feel like a factory like how I felt when I visited some other schools. It really felt like a family environment and a place where you’re not only going to grow as a player, but also as a man. And all of the life after football stuff that Clemson offers, it was just a win-win situation.” - Thompson on what stood out about Clemson.

Clemson bio

In High School: Ranked as the No. 288 overall player in the nation by PrepStar … also ranked as 53rd-best defensive lineman in the country and 55th-best player in Georgia by PrepStar … listed as ESPN’s 19th-best defensive lineman in the class and the outlet’s 39th-best player in Georgia … rated 29th at his position and 46th in Georgia by Rivals … helped Gainesville to a 12-1 record in 2023 … credited with 36 tackles, 7.5 sacks and four pass breakups … played for Josh Niblett at Gainesville … played previously at Meadowcreek, where he was a second-team all-county and first-team all-region selection for its playoff team in 2022 … added 38 tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks as a junior … caught two passes for 11 yards offensively that year including an eight-yard touchdown reception vs. Berkmar … three-time team captain … also played basketball at Meadowcreek.

Personal: Born Jan. 26, 2006 … his father, Michael, was an offensive tackle and a fourth-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2000 NFL Draft … finished his prep career at the same high school as All-American Deshaun Watson … committed to Clemson Jan. 28, 2023 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2024.

