Clemson signee analysis: 4-star DL Champ Thompson

One of Clemson’s longest-standing commits signed Wednesday morning. More on Gainesville (Ga.) defensive lineman Champ Thompson… Signee analysis: Champ Thompson - 4-star DL - Gainesville, Ga. Committed since: 1/28/23. Listed size: 6-3 275. Mid-year enrollee Notable: Thompson was named first-team 5A all-region. Thompson holds ratings as both a defensive tackle and a strongside defensive end. He tallied seven TFLs and 38 tackles as a junior. His father, Michael, played with the Atlanta Falcons. Quotable: “Clemson didn’t feel like a factory like how I felt when I visited some other schools. It really felt like a family environment and a place where you’re not only going to grow as a player, but also as a man. And all of the life after football stuff that Clemson offers, it was just a win-win situation.” - Thompson on what stood out about Clemson. Clemson bio In High School: Ranked as the No. 288 overall player in the nation by PrepStar … also ranked as 53rd-best defensive lineman in the country and 55th-best player in Georgia by PrepStar … listed as ESPN’s 19th-best defensive lineman in the class and the outlet’s 39th-best player in Georgia … rated 29th at his position and 46th in Georgia by Rivals … helped Gainesville to a 12-1 record in 2023 … credited with 36 tackles, 7.5 sacks and four pass breakups … played for Josh Niblett at Gainesville … played previously at Meadowcreek, where he was a second-team all-county and first-team all-region selection for its playoff team in 2022 … added 38 tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks as a junior … caught two passes for 11 yards offensively that year including an eight-yard touchdown reception vs. Berkmar … three-time team captain … also played basketball at Meadowcreek. Personal: Born Jan. 26, 2006 … his father, Michael, was an offensive tackle and a fourth-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2000 NFL Draft … finished his prep career at the same high school as All-American Deshaun Watson … committed to Clemson Jan. 28, 2023 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2024. Explosive. Violent. Reckless Abandon.



That's @iam_champ7 🐅 pic.twitter.com/mw5tr2KtQA — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2023 @iam_champ7 said not today pic.twitter.com/1wsUQu0bCb — Jay Clay (@bamamade87) October 31, 2023 Qb sack @iam_champ7 pic.twitter.com/ZbmtEKUcqH — Jay Clay (@bamamade87) October 5, 2023 🎓 ’24 @iam_champ7

📏 6’3

⚖️ 280

🦅 80” wingspan



Extremely High 🏈 IQ & Natural Leader Elite Twitch & Ball Get Off 😈

Early Grad / @ClemsonFB Commit 🐾#RecruitTheG | #EAT @CoachK_Smith pic.twitter.com/wZiVAhcAz6 — Gainesville FB Recruiting (@RecruitTheG) October 4, 2023

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Comment Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email