Clemson signee analysis: 4-star DE Darien Mayo

Clemson signed one of the top-rated defensive ends in the nation. More on Olney (Md.) four-star defensive end Darien Mayo… Signee analysis: Darien Mayo - 4-star DE - Olney, Maryland Committed since: 6/22/23. Listed size: 6-7 250. Notable: Mayo earned first team All-WCAC honors as a senior. Mayo is a unanimous 4-star-rated prospect. His other offers include Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Texas, Southern Cal and Virginia Tech among more schools. He is joined in the 2024 class by Good Counsel (Md.) teammate and linebacker CJ Kubah-Taylor. Former Clemson linebacker Dorian O'Daniel also played at Good Counsel. Quotable: “Disruptive player off the edge who possesses the skill set and athleticism to drop into coverage and handle the flat. Made a significant leap as a player since the end of junior season and is playing faster and with more urgency. Has elite size and length and is showing the athleticism to play on the edge in high school but possesses defensive line traits for college. Verified measurements includes an 82-inch wing span and a shuttle in the 4.6s. Continues to grow into his body and improved dexterity shows up on tape. During multiple in-person evaluations at camps, practice and games, his willingness to be coached and take instruction and apply it quickly is noticeable. Markedly more active as a senior and showcasing his ability to play standing up and getting into the backfield…Big upside prospect who can excel along the front for a top 20 program.” - 247Sports’ Brian Dohn said. Clemson bio In High School: Four-star player that ranks among the top 150 players in the nation according to several outlets … named by Rivals as the No. 105 overall player in the nation as well as the fourth-best player in Maryland and the nation’s 10th-best defensive end … credited as the nation’s No. 144 overall player by 247Sports, which ranked him 25th among defensive linemen nationally and fifth among all players in Maryland … listed as the No. 148 overall player in the nation by PrepStar, which placed him as the fifth-best player in Maryland and 11th-best defensive end in the nation … rated by On3 as the No. 231 player in the country, the 26th-best defensive end and fourth-best player in Maryland … was a first-team All-WCAC selection in 2023 … second-team All-Met honoree from the Washington Post … helped Good Counsel to a 10-1 record, a WCAC title and a No. 1 final ranking in the Washington Post Top 20 in 2023 … credited with 78 total tackles (54 solo), 25 tackles for loss, 13 sacks and two pass breakups as a senior … had 10 tackles, including three sacks, in his first game of the 2023 season vs. Jones … helped secure the 2023 conference title for Good Counsel by deflecting a DeMatha pass that resulted in a key interception late in the fourth quarter; also added two sacks and two tackles for loss in the game … notched 64 tackles (45 solo), 19 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and four pass breakups as a junior in 2022 … helped the Falcons to an 8-3 record and a No. 6 finish in the DMV metro area that year … from the same high school as Dorian O’Daniel, a former All-ACC linebacker at Clemson who went on to win a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs … played for Andy Stefanelli at Good Counsel. Personal: Born Sept. 28, 2005 … committed to Clemson June 22, 2023 … he and fellow signee Adam Kissayi will be among the tallest football players in Clemson history at 6-7 … signed in the same class as high school teammate C.J. Kubah-Taylor, giving Clemson at least one pair of teammate signees for the fifth time in seven recruiting cycles across the 2018-24 classes … expected to enroll at Clemson in summer 2024 … last name pronounced “MAY-oh.” Fast. Technically Sound. Physical.



That's @TheDCMayo 🐅 pic.twitter.com/HSuD0fe2wG — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2023 All State Preps Video: Class of 2024 edge defender Darien Mayo out of Good Counsel HS (MD). He is a #Clemson football commit. @AllStatePreps247 @TheDCMayo @Clemson247 pic.twitter.com/UNQ5wQV8P5 — EdOBrien247 (@EdOBrienCFB) October 19, 2023 2024 • Clemson Commit • EDGE • Darien Mayo



Mayo put on an absolute show this Friday when Jones (FL) came to town.



SACK AFTER SACK AFTER SACK ‼️https://t.co/WkuEXXv3AO pic.twitter.com/r1UbmC3T0h — SPOTLIGHT 39 (@Spotlight39_Pod) September 4, 2023 Clemson Edge Commit DARIEN MAYO with the Sack and Steal❕🔥@gcfootball leads Jones 40-14 in the 4th Qtr in Olney (MD)



🎥 @On3USC @On3Recruits @TheDCMayo pic.twitter.com/Vc8dYg7Ran — Scott Schrader (@Scott_Schrader) September 2, 2023 HUGE PLAY in OVERTIME on 3rd down, @demathacatholic x @gcfootball @clemsonfb commit @TheDCMayo

crashes down from the backside for the 4th down forcing Stop! The rest is history



Full game Recap TONIGHT on #InTheSports @fox5dc after Baseball pic.twitter.com/oYSnQrlIDb — Chad Ricardo (@RealChadRicardo) October 16, 2023 #Clemson 4-star EDGE commit @TheDCMayo of @gcfootball with a sack coming off the edge. https://t.co/Td71lIHiEV pic.twitter.com/7W264p9P6B — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) August 27, 2023

