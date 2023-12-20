|
Clemson signee analysis: 4-star CB Tavoy Feagin
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 5-11 Weight: 165 Hometown: Tampa, FL (Carrollwood Day HS) Class: 2024
#248 Overall, #22 CB, #33 FL
#173 Overall, #22 CB, #28 FL
#23 S, #30 FL
Clemson went to the Sunshine State for another highly-rated defender.
More on Tampa (Fla.) cornerback Tavoy Feagin… Committed since: 11/20/22. Listed size: 5-11 165. Mid-year enrollee Notable: Feagin was Clemson’s first commitment for the class, all the way back in November of 2022. He picked Clemson out of a final group also including Miami, Florida State, LSU and Alabama. He is a unanimous 4-star prospect and rated as high as the No. 22 cornerback nationally. Feagin totaled eight interceptions and 22 tackles as a senior. His father Michael Feagin played for Alabama when Dabo Swinney was a graduate assistant there. Quotable: "Not going to blow many away with his build, but looks to have some additional length in the arms and will likely undergo a physical transformation once lifting in a college weight room. Weaves like a seasoned veteran while in reverse and will use a variety of different turns to get where he needs to be. Spirited as a tackler for someone of his stature as he isn’t afraid to lower the shoulder pad while providing run support.” - 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins. Clemson bio In High School: Ranked by Rivals as No. 173 player in the nation as well as the nation’s 22nd-best cornerback and 28th-best player in Florida … ranked No. 248 nationally by ESPN, which listed him as the 22nd-best cornerback and 33rd-best in state of Florida … ranked as No. 258 overall player in the nation by PrepStar, which ranked him as the nation’s 27th-best cornerback and 37th-best player in Florida … selected to the Under Armour All-America Game … tied for fourth in the state of Florida with eight interceptions in 2023 … recorded 22 tackles despite teams often avoiding his side of the field … added 21 tackles in 2022 and 34 in 2021 … had six pass breakups, one forced fumble and an interception as a sophomore … finished with 22 career passes defensed … played for Marshall McDuffie at Carrollwood Day … also played basketball his sophomore year and averaged eight points per game … ran the 100- and 200-meters in track. Personal: Born Aug. 13, 2005 … committed to Clemson Nov. 20, 2022 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2024 … his father, Michael Feagin, played at Alabama in 1995 and 1996 when Dabo Swinney was a graduate assistant coach … last name pronounced “FAY-ghen.” Family 🤝 pic.twitter.com/Nu33lOWsxB 8 interceptions out of 10 games👀 pic.twitter.com/C6Lar7tr3p Everything is a competition 😂
Signee analysis: Tavoy Feagin - 4-star CB - Tampa, Florida
First signee of the day went to @Feagin_Tavoy. pic.twitter.com/S2SbHfoMMv
More on Tampa (Fla.) cornerback Tavoy Feagin…
Committed since: 11/20/22.
Listed size: 5-11 165.
Mid-year enrollee
Notable: Feagin was Clemson’s first commitment for the class, all the way back in November of 2022. He picked Clemson out of a final group also including Miami, Florida State, LSU and Alabama. He is a unanimous 4-star prospect and rated as high as the No. 22 cornerback nationally. Feagin totaled eight interceptions and 22 tackles as a senior. His father Michael Feagin played for Alabama when Dabo Swinney was a graduate assistant there.
Quotable: "Not going to blow many away with his build, but looks to have some additional length in the arms and will likely undergo a physical transformation once lifting in a college weight room. Weaves like a seasoned veteran while in reverse and will use a variety of different turns to get where he needs to be. Spirited as a tackler for someone of his stature as he isn’t afraid to lower the shoulder pad while providing run support.” - 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins.
Clemson bio
In High School: Ranked by Rivals as No. 173 player in the nation as well as the nation’s 22nd-best cornerback and 28th-best player in Florida … ranked No. 248 nationally by ESPN, which listed him as the 22nd-best cornerback and 33rd-best in state of Florida … ranked as No. 258 overall player in the nation by PrepStar, which ranked him as the nation’s 27th-best cornerback and 37th-best player in Florida … selected to the Under Armour All-America Game … tied for fourth in the state of Florida with eight interceptions in 2023 … recorded 22 tackles despite teams often avoiding his side of the field … added 21 tackles in 2022 and 34 in 2021 … had six pass breakups, one forced fumble and an interception as a sophomore … finished with 22 career passes defensed … played for Marshall McDuffie at Carrollwood Day … also played basketball his sophomore year and averaged eight points per game … ran the 100- and 200-meters in track.
Personal: Born Aug. 13, 2005 … committed to Clemson Nov. 20, 2022 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2024 … his father, Michael Feagin, played at Alabama in 1995 and 1996 when Dabo Swinney was a graduate assistant coach … last name pronounced “FAY-ghen.”
Family 🤝 pic.twitter.com/Nu33lOWsxB— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2023
8 interceptions out of 10 games👀 pic.twitter.com/C6Lar7tr3p— Tavoy “Seatbelt” Feagin (@feagin_tavoy) December 5, 2023
Everything is a competition 😂
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
- Clemson RB announces transfer destination
- Will Shipley updates the latest on his football future
- Former Clemson tight end announces transfer destination
- Clemson DB announces transfer destination
- Former Tiger back in the transfer portal
- Another former Tiger back in the transfer portal
- Clemson pro defender carted off field after suffering injury
- Tigers host portal target, 5-star defensive end during bowl practice
- Swinney in no hurry to take a QB out of the transfer portal with Uncle Paul as insurance
- Recruiting wrap: Tigers making moves as early signing period moves closer
- Copyright © 1995 - 2023 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<