Clemson signee analysis: 4-star CB Tavoy Feagin

Clemson went to the Sunshine State for another highly-rated defender. More on Tampa (Fla.) cornerback Tavoy Feagin… Signee analysis: Tavoy Feagin - 4-star CB - Tampa, Florida Committed since: 11/20/22. Listed size: 5-11 165. Mid-year enrollee Notable: Feagin was Clemson’s first commitment for the class, all the way back in November of 2022. He picked Clemson out of a final group also including Miami, Florida State, LSU and Alabama. He is a unanimous 4-star prospect and rated as high as the No. 22 cornerback nationally. Feagin totaled eight interceptions and 22 tackles as a senior. His father Michael Feagin played for Alabama when Dabo Swinney was a graduate assistant there. Quotable: "Not going to blow many away with his build, but looks to have some additional length in the arms and will likely undergo a physical transformation once lifting in a college weight room. Weaves like a seasoned veteran while in reverse and will use a variety of different turns to get where he needs to be. Spirited as a tackler for someone of his stature as he isn’t afraid to lower the shoulder pad while providing run support.” - 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins. Clemson bio In High School: Ranked by Rivals as No. 173 player in the nation as well as the nation’s 22nd-best cornerback and 28th-best player in Florida … ranked No. 248 nationally by ESPN, which listed him as the 22nd-best cornerback and 33rd-best in state of Florida … ranked as No. 258 overall player in the nation by PrepStar, which ranked him as the nation’s 27th-best cornerback and 37th-best player in Florida … selected to the Under Armour All-America Game … tied for fourth in the state of Florida with eight interceptions in 2023 … recorded 22 tackles despite teams often avoiding his side of the field … added 21 tackles in 2022 and 34 in 2021 … had six pass breakups, one forced fumble and an interception as a sophomore … finished with 22 career passes defensed … played for Marshall McDuffie at Carrollwood Day … also played basketball his sophomore year and averaged eight points per game … ran the 100- and 200-meters in track. Personal: Born Aug. 13, 2005 … committed to Clemson Nov. 20, 2022 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2024 … his father, Michael Feagin, played at Alabama in 1995 and 1996 when Dabo Swinney was a graduate assistant coach … last name pronounced “FAY-ghen.” Family 🤝 pic.twitter.com/Nu33lOWsxB — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2023 8 interceptions out of 10 games👀 pic.twitter.com/C6Lar7tr3p — Tavoy “Seatbelt” Feagin (@feagin_tavoy) December 5, 2023 Everything is a competition 😂



First signee of the day went to @Feagin_Tavoy. pic.twitter.com/S2SbHfoMMv — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2023

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Comment Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email