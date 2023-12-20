BREAKING

Tavoy Feagin has been on board since the start for the Clemson 2024 class.
Clemson signee analysis: 4-star CB Tavoy Feagin
by - 2023 Dec 20 07:06
Tavoy Feagin Photo
Tavoy Feagin - Cornerback
TigerNet: (4.82)

Height: 5-11   Weight: 165   Hometown: Tampa, FL (Carrollwood Day HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#248 Overall, #22 CB, #33 FL
Rivals:
#173 Overall, #22 CB, #28 FL
24/7:
#23 S, #30 FL

Clemson went to the Sunshine State for another highly-rated defender.

More on Tampa (Fla.) cornerback Tavoy Feagin

Signee analysis: Tavoy Feagin - 4-star CB - Tampa, Florida

Committed since: 11/20/22.

Listed size: 5-11 165.

Mid-year enrollee

Notable: Feagin was Clemson’s first commitment for the class, all the way back in November of 2022. He picked Clemson out of a final group also including Miami, Florida State, LSU and Alabama. He is a unanimous 4-star prospect and rated as high as the No. 22 cornerback nationally. Feagin totaled eight interceptions and 22 tackles as a senior. His father Michael Feagin played for Alabama when Dabo Swinney was a graduate assistant there.

Quotable: "Not going to blow many away with his build, but looks to have some additional length in the arms and will likely undergo a physical transformation once lifting in a college weight room. Weaves like a seasoned veteran while in reverse and will use a variety of different turns to get where he needs to be. Spirited as a tackler for someone of his stature as he isn’t afraid to lower the shoulder pad while providing run support.” - 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins.

Clemson bio

In High School: Ranked by Rivals as No. 173 player in the nation as well as the nation’s 22nd-best cornerback and 28th-best player in Florida … ranked No. 248 nationally by ESPN, which listed him as the 22nd-best cornerback and 33rd-best in state of Florida … ranked as No. 258 overall player in the nation by PrepStar, which ranked him as the nation’s 27th-best cornerback and 37th-best player in Florida … selected to the Under Armour All-America Game … tied for fourth in the state of Florida with eight interceptions in 2023 … recorded 22 tackles despite teams often avoiding his side of the field … added 21 tackles in 2022 and 34 in 2021 … had six pass breakups, one forced fumble and an interception as a sophomore … finished with 22 career passes defensed … played for Marshall McDuffie at Carrollwood Day … also played basketball his sophomore year and averaged eight points per game … ran the 100- and 200-meters in track.

Personal: Born Aug. 13, 2005 … committed to Clemson Nov. 20, 2022 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2024 … his father, Michael Feagin, played at Alabama in 1995 and 1996 when Dabo Swinney was a graduate assistant coach … last name pronounced “FAY-ghen.”

