Clemson signee analysis: TE Markus Dixon

Clemson built up its tight end group this class.

More on Archbishop Wood (PA) TE Markus Dixon…

Signee analysis: Markus Dixon - 3-star TE - Warminster, Pa.

Committed since: 6/14/22.

Listed size: 6-4 230.

Notable: Dixon’s other notable reported offers before committing include Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Oregon, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Tennessee among more FBS offers. He comes from the same high school as former Florida standout and top-5 NFL draft pick Kyle Pitts.

Quotable: "I named him a captain because he’s always done the right thing, and he’s always learning and trying to get better. … I’ve said to him, ‘You always do the right thing, and you take care of your business…” - High school coach David Armstrong on Dixon to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Depth chart fit: Dixon has some room to grow with Jake Briningstool primed to increase his role as a receiving target and all-around tight end next season and Sage Ennis expected to grow into a bigger role. Bringinstool didn’t redshirt as a freshman, however, and Dixon and fellow signee and 4-star prospect Olsen Patt Henry should compete for a second or third role on the depth chart.

Clemson bio

Rankings: Ranked as the No. 12 overall player in Pennsylvania by ESPN.com, Rivals and 247Sports … ranked as the 16th-best TE/H-Back in the nation by ESPN.com … ranked as the 30th-best TE/H-Back by Rivals and 33rd by 247Sports … ranked as the 15th-best player in Pennsylvania by Prepstar.

In High School: First-team All-Catholic League selection in Philadelphia in 2022 … three-year varsity starter who played tight end, wide receiver, defensive end and safety in addition to returning kicks … played one game at quarterback … caught 14 passes for 284 yards and three touchdowns in eight games in 2022 … contributed as a blocker in a run-heavy offense … recorded 16 tackles and an interception defensively … four-year letterman in football and basketball at Archbishop Wood High School … team co-captain … played for Dave Armstrong … wore No. 3.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on June 14, 2022 … from the same high school as current Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts … born Sept. 17, 2004 … expected to enroll at Clemson in summer 2023.