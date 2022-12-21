Clemson signee analysis: RB Jarvis Green

TigerNet Staff by

Height: 5-9 Weight: 192 Hometown: Irmo, SC (Dutch Fork HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#87 RB, #23 SC #87 RB, #23 SC 24/7:

#60 RB, #16 SC #60 RB, #16 SC 5-9192Irmo, SC (Dutch Fork HS)2023

Clemson added an SC player of the year after a late-year offer.

Signee analysis: Jarvis Green - 3-star RB - Irmo, SC

Committed since: 12/13/22.

Listed size: 5-9 192.

Notable: In a Dutch Fork championship run this season, Green rushed for 2,272 yards and 33 touchdowns, adding over 500 receiving yards and six scores there as well. He totaled over 4,600 rushing yards over four seasons. Green added offers in December from Clemson and Virginia Tech after being committed to James Madison previously. He earned MaxPreps SC Player of the Year and was a Mr. Football finalist.

Quotable: “A great running back with the vision, the patience to just come in from day one and just work and just to earn a spot on the team. Just because I've been in a great system. And people compare me to Travis Etienne. I get that a lot. The way we run and the patience we have and how we find the hole and make a play when the team needs it.” - Green on what he brings to the Tigers.

Depth chart fit: Green enters a Clemson running back room led by a pair of standout rising juniors in Will Shipley and Phil Mafah. With Kobe Pace transferring out, the depth is on the lower end so he’s not that far from a key role. The Tigers are expected to add another running back addition in this class as well.

Clemson bio

Rankings: Ranked as the top player in South Carolina by MaxPreps … named first-team All-State by The State.

In High School: Led Dutch Fork to its sixth state title in seven years in 2022 … recorded 525 rushes for 4,608 yards (8.8 avg.) and 78 rushing touchdowns in 40 career games … also posted 89 receptions for 1,202 yards and 11 touchdowns … added two return touchdowns to finish with his career with 91 total touchdowns … recorded 462 yards on 18 kickoff returns (25.7 avg.) … finished with 6,272 career all-purpose yards … rushed 232 times for 2,272 yards (9.8 avg.) in 2022, finishing fourth in the state of South Carolina in rushing yardage … added 36 receptions for 527 yards and recorded 41 total touchdowns as a senior, including 33 rushing, six receiving and two on returns … recorded 100-yard rushing games in 11 of the 13 contests he played in 2022, including three games of at least 200 yards and a 306-yard rushing performance on 23 attempts against Spartanburg … rushed 25 times for 246 yards vs. Dorman with three touchdowns … capped career with 23 carries for 241 yards and three scores in the state championship … also had a pair of 100-yard receiving games in 2022 … scored seven touchdowns against River Bluff as a senior and added six against Lexington … helped Dutch Fork be named the top high school team in South Carolina by MaxPreps in 2022 … had six 100-yard games while contributing to a 12-1 season in 2021 … had season-high 14 carries for 188 yards in season opener against Wren and had five rushing touchdowns and 149 yards against Chapin later that year … had a pair of 100-yard rushing games as sophomore in 2020, including a 127-yard game against Chapin and and a 137-yard effort against T.L. Hanna … selected to the Shrine Bowl, scoring the game-winning touchdown among his 15 carries for 58 yards for the South Carolina squad.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on December 13, 2022 … born Sept. 24, 2005 … high school teammate of current Clemson receivers Will Taylor and Antonio Williams … expected to enroll at Clemson in summer 2023.