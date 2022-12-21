Clemson signee analysis: CB Shelton Lewis

Shelton Lewis Cornerback TigerNet: (3.55) (3.55)

Height: 5-11 Weight: 180 Hometown: Stockbridge, GA (Stockbridge HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#85 DB, #86 GA #85 DB, #86 GA Rivals:

24/7:

#46 CB, #39 GA #46 CB, #39 GA 5-11180Stockbridge, GA (Stockbridge HS)2023

Clemson picked up one of the top athletes in the state of Georgia for the defensive side of the ball.

More on Stockbridge (Ga.) cornerback Shelton Lewis…

Signee analysis: Shelton Lewis - 3-star CB - Stockbridge, Ga.

Committed since: 8/8/22.

Listed size: 5-11 180.

Early enrollee

Notable: He was named the 5-AAAA Athlete of the Year, totaling 25 tackles, four pass breakups and three inteceptions (one pick-six) on defense, returning a punt for a score and catching four touchdown passes. Lewis won the Georgia 5A 400-meter dash and ran a season-best of 48.04 in the 400. Lewis totaled eight pass breakups and a caused fumble as a junior with 31 tackles over 10 games. Lewis was formerly a Pittsburgh commitment this summer. North Carolina was a finalist and he also picked the Tigers over reported offers from Arkansas, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Maryland, NC State and Mississippi State.

Quotable: “A plus athlete with verified top-end speed that has been deployed mostly as an outside cornerback at prep level, but figures to eventually slide inside on Saturdays. Might be under 6-foot, but plays a bit bigger than the number suggests as he has found some success blitzing off the edge and making stops in run support. More importantly, has shown that he can mirror with his hips while gaining depth, which is an important skill to have in an era where so many want to air it out. Doesn’t have a ton of experience actually jamming wide receivers at the line of scrimmage, but has shown that he isn’t afraid to fight through hands at the catch point and is likely only going to get better with his press-man technique once working under the watchful eye of college coaches. Recognized as one of the Peach State’s top overall players after a senior season in which he picked off three passes on defense and caught four touchdowns on offense. Will likely need a year or two to find his bearings at the next level, but has the looks of a future starting slot corner at the Power Five level. Should draw looks for NFL scouts one day given speed markers after capturing a state title as a junior in the 400-meter dash.” - 247Sports analyst Andrew Ivins (source).

Depth chart fit: Clemson has shown no issues with plugging in young defenders in the secondary and Lewis will get his chance to compete for a role early as the Tigers figure out how to fit the pieces together at defensive back next season.

Clemson bio

In High School: Three-star defensive back who was two-year starter at Stockbridge … wore No. 2 for coach Thomas Clark, helping his team to a 10-3 record as a senior … recorded 56 tackles, three interceptions and 12 passes deflected across the 2021-22 seasons … as a senior, recorded 25 tackles, three interceptions and seven total passes defensed … added 11 catches for 233 yards and four touchdowns at receiver … averaged 21.2 yards per catch … earned Region 8-4A Athlete of the Year from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in helping Stockbridge to a 10-3 record and a region title … credited with 31 tackles, eight passes defensed and a forced fumble in 2021… also had 109 yards and a touchdown on seven carries in 2021 … ran track as well, earning the state’s gold medal in the 400-meter dash as a junior.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on Aug. 8, 2022 … originally committed to Pitt … committed to Clemson on his 17th birthday … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2023.