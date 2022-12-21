Clemson signee analysis: 5-star DL Peter Woods

Height: 6-3 Weight: 270 Hometown: Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#9 Overall, #1 DT, #2 AL #9 Overall, #1 DT, #2 AL Rivals:

#54 Overall, #2 DT, #7 AL #54 Overall, #2 DT, #7 AL 24/7:

#59 Overall, #7 DL, #6 AL #59 Overall, #7 DL, #6 AL 6-3270Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS)2023

Clemson signed the latest of two 5-star-rated defensive line commitments in this class.

More on Thompson (Al.) defensive lineman Peter Woods…

Signee analysis: Peter Woods - 5-star DL - Alabaster, Al.

Committed since: 7/8/22.

Listed size: 6-3 270.

Early enrollee

Notable: Woods is rated as high as the No. 1 defensive tackle in the 2023 class and a 5-star prospect (ESPN). He won four state championships with over 260 tackles, 72 tackles for loss and 29.5 sacks. Woods was named the MaxPreps Alabama player of the year for this past season. He earned first-team All-State honors as a junior and as a senior. Woods earned MVP honors at the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game with eight tackles (7 for loss), two sacks and a forced fumble.

Quotable: “Displays good athletic ability across multiple positions on the defensive line. Shows the ability to play in a two-point stance in an edge role and with his hand on the ground in multiple defensive fronts. Quick twitch explosive athlete with an excellent first step off the line of scrimmage. Displays a natural ability to bend the edge and shows the ability to go speed to power. Exhibits good play strength at point of attack and shows the ability anchor as a run defender. Possesses excellent run and chase ability with the ability to close space quickly. Explosive player that can be used in multiple defensive alignments and has some situational pass rushing ability off the edge. More than likely projects to playing with his hand in the ground at the next level. Possesses an excellent motor with the combination of good physical traits. Will need a year to develop at the next level, but has the ability to develop into a high impact starter at the collegiate level.” - 247Sports analyst Cooper Petagna on Woods (source)

Depth chart fit: Woods is a one-man wrecking crew and he looks to be the type of versatile playmaker that Clemson’s defense utilizes well. He enrolls early and will be able to compete for playing time out of the gates.

Clemson bio

Rankings: Ranked by ESPN.com as one of the nation’s top 10 players regardless of position by ESPN, the highest ranking of any member of Clemson’s 2023 recruiting class … ESPN ranked him No. 9 overall and as the best defensive tackle in the nation … also listed by ESPN as the second-best player in Alabama … ranked 14th in Sports Illustrated’s SI99 for 2023 … listed by PrepStar as the nation’s No. 27 overall player and as a five-star prospect … ranked No. 59 overall player by 247Sports, which also ranked him as the seventh-best player in Alabama and eighth-best defensive tackle … ranked No. 48 overall player by On3, which listed him as the seventh-best player in Alabama and seventh-best among defensive tackles … ranked No. 54 overall by Rivals, as well as the eighth-best player in Alabama and fifth-best defensive tackle in the nation … ranked among the top 35 in composite rankings compiled by both 247Sports and On3.

In High School: Led Thompson to four straight 7A State Championships (2019-22), first team in Alabama to win four straight state titles since Hoover in the early 2000s … team compiled a 50-5 record in his four years … 2022 MaxPreps first-team All-American and Alabama Player of the Year … finished his high school career with 260 tackles, 72 tackles for loss and 29.5 sacks … recorded 90 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and eight sacks as a senior despite being double-teamed the entire season … notched eight tackles (including three for loss) in state championship win over Auburn … had eight tackles and two sacks in state semifinal against Hoover … posted four tackles for loss each against Hewitt-Trussville and Vestavia Hills … as a junior in 2021, credited with 92 tackles, 26 tackles for loss and 11 sacks … had career high five tackles for loss vs. Hoover in 2021 … notched 12 tackles, a fumble recovery and a 45-yard interception return for the lone touchdown of his career against Vestavia HIlls … had 11 sacks for the year in 11 different games … had 30 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in 2020 despite being limited by injury to only four games … posted at least one tackle for loss in every game that year … totaled 54 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and seven sacks as a freshman, including four tackles for loss against Florence … invited to All-America Classic in Orlando … earned Most Valuable Player honors in the Alabama vs. Mississippi All-Star Game, leading Alabama team with eight tackles, including seven tackles for loss with two sacks … wore No. 11 for coach Mark Freeman at Thompson.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on July 8, 2022 … born March 5, 2005 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2023.

Clemson 5-Star DL commit Peter Woods @35Pwoo is a monster in the trenches. pic.twitter.com/wWDkMXwIWI — Touchdown Alabama Recruiting (@TDARecruiting) December 10, 2022

Team Mississippi is looking for way to stop Peter Woods @35Pwoo with no success. pic.twitter.com/gVOVknKKL7 — Touchdown Alabama Recruiting (@TDARecruiting) December 10, 2022