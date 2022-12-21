Clemson signee analysis: 4-star WR Noble Johnson

Clemson went to the Lone Star State to grab a four-star receiver.

More on Rockwell (Tx.) wide receiver Noble Johnson…

Signee analysis: Noble Johnson - 4-star TE - Rockwall, Tx.

Committed since: 6/11/22.

Listed size: 6-2 205.

Early enrollee

Notable: Johnson totaled nearly 50 catches (49) for 862 yards with six scores as a senior. He caught 49 passes for 875 yards with eight touchdowns as a junior. Other notable offers before his Clemson commitment included LSU, Michigan, Ole Miss, Tennessee, TCU, Texas A&M, USC and Baylor among more FBS programs.

Quotable: “Arguably the strongest set of hands in the entire country at the wide receiver position. Dense and rocked up build especially in his lowers. Stands in just a hair under 6-foot-2, 205 pounds with a 6-foot-4.5 wingspan. Has juice and twitch off the line of scrimmage. Lacks ideal top-end speed, struggles to pull away from defenders. Ran a solid electronically-timed 4.63 40-yard dash as well as a 6.76 3-cone drill during the spring camp circuit prior to his junior season. Shows his vertical and ability to pluck the football on 50-50 balls. Jumped a 30-inch vertical and a 9-foot-8 broad jump during the same event…High floor immediate role player once he steps on campus with mid-late round NFL upside.” - On3 scouting summary of Johnson (source).

Depth chart fit: Johnson hits the Clemson roster in an area where the Tigers are in need of some more playmakers, and his highlight reels show he can provide just that.

Clemson bio

Rankings: Ranked by Rivals as the nation’s No. 244 overall player … listed No. 280 overall by On3 … listed as No. 304 player in the nation by PrepStar, which also listed him as a four-star prospect … ranked as the No. 22 overall player in Texas by The Dallas Morning News.

In High School: Helped Rockwall to a 10-2 record in 2022 … finished prep career with 101 receptions for 1,739 yards (17.2 avg.) and 14 touchdowns over 26 games … added 22 career kickoff returns for 510 yards, a 23.2-yard average … finished his senior season with 51 catches for 865 yards and six scores and 11 kickoff returns for 203 yards … posted 15 catches for 164 yards and three scores against Royce City … had seven catches for 163 yards and two scores against South Grand Prairie … recorded four 100-yard receiving games … notched 49 catches for 875 and eight touchdowns in 2021 … had career-high 241 receiving yards on 11 catches against Lake Travis … had eight catches for 199 yards and two scores against Jesuit in 2021 season opener … wore No. 3 for coach Trey Brooks at Rockwell High … invited to All-America Classic in Orlando.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on June 11, 2022 … born Feb. 11, 2005 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2023.