Clemson signee analysis: 4-star TE Olsen Patt Henry

Olsen Patt Henry Tight End

Height: 6-3 Weight: 215 Hometown: Naples, FL (First Baptist Academy HS) Class: 2023

#11 TE-H, #74 FL

#26 TE, #80 FL

#15 TE, #50 FL

Clemson's two 2023 tight end signees are in.

More on First Baptist Academy (Fla.) tight end Olsen Patt Henry…

Signee analysis: Olsen Patt Henry - 4-star TE - Naples, Fla.

Committed since: 6/7/22.

Listed size: 6-3 215.

Notable: Patt Henry helped lead a state championship First Baptist Academy (Fla.) team as a senior with 64 catches for 1,242 yards and 14 touchdowns. He caught 61 passes for 1,053 yards and 17 touchdowns and also tallied 20 tackles, six pass breakups and four sacks as a junior. His other offers before committing to Clemson included Alabama, Florida State, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Ole Miss among more FBS programs.

Quotable: “A hybrid pass catcher of sorts that has spent much of prep career working as a jumbo/oversized slot receiver, but figures to eventually be utilized as more of a move tight end or H-back as his body fills out. On the younger side for his grade as he didn’t turn 17 years old until the summer before his senior season…Owns a higher success rate in 50-50 situations as he does a nice job of adjusting to the football at the catch point, which likely is a byproduct of his basketball background. A bit of a one-speed route runner at this stage in his development, but has shown time and time again that he can create separation at the line of scrimmage with quick feet and a variety of different releases…Should be viewed as a potential game-breaking offensive weapon at the Power Five level given natural ball skills and fluid movement patterns. Could always get a little more dynamic after the catch, and will likely need a year or two to adjust to the speed of the game on Saturdays, but has some of the required traits to eventually earn a paycheck on Sundays.” - 247Sports analyst Andrew Ivins (source).

Depth chart fit: Like with his fellow TE signee Markus Dixon, Patt Henry has some room to grow with Jake Briningstool primed to increase his role as a receiving target and all-around tight end next season and Sage Ennis expected to grow into a bigger role. Bringinstool didn’t redshirt as a freshman, however, and the freshman TE signees should compete for a second or third role on the depth chart.

Clemson bio

Rankings: Ranked by ESPN.com as the 11th-best TE/H-Back in the nation … Ranked by 247Sports as the No. 14 TE/H-Back in the nation … Listed as the No. 38 tight end in the nation by Rivals … ranked by PrepStar as the nation’s 20th-best tight end.

In High School: Posted exactly 61 receptions for more than 1,000 yards in each of his last two years … caught 61 passes for 1,159 yards as a senior and 61 passes for 1,053 yards as a junior … scored 13 touchdowns as a senior and 17 as a junior … in four years on the varsity squad, totaled 160 career receptions for 3,068 yards with 40 touchdowns … averaged 19.2 yards per catch for his 38-game career … helped team to 10-2 record as a senior … recorded five 100-yard games in each of his last two years … had seven catches for 196 yards and three touchdowns against Frostproof … notched 155 yards and a touchdown among his eight receptions vs. Cardinal Mooney … helped First Baptist to the FHSAA 1A state title … recorded career-high 209 yards and four touchdowns against Community School of Naples in 2021 … posted nine catches for 172 yards against American Collegiate Academy as a junior … wore No. 11 at First Baptist Academy where he played for Billy Sparacio… invited to All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on June 7, 2022 … born May 24, 2005 … expected to enroll at Clemson in summer 2023.