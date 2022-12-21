Clemson signee analysis: 4-star safety Robert Billings

Height: 6-1 Weight: 185 Hometown: Alpharetta, GA (Milton HS) Class: 2023

#44 S, #60 GA #44 S, #60 GA Rivals:

#31 DB, #35 GA #31 DB, #35 GA 24/7:

#47 S, #46 GA #47 S, #46 GA 6-1185Alpharetta, GA (Milton HS)2023

Clemson dipped into the Peach State for a playmaking safety.

Committed since: 7/31/22.

Listed size: 6-1 185.

Notable: Billings posted five interceptions, nine pass breakups and 93 total tackles (70 solo) as a senior. Billings’ reported offers before a Clemson commitment included Georgia, Florida State, Miami, Michigan and Ole Miss.

Quotable: “Coach Conn preaches to me that he wasn’t scared to start a freshman. (Andrew) Mukuba was a freshman when he came in and started and was a Freshman All-American. He just wants me to work hard when I get there, and we’ll see how things go from there. But he’s been preaching to me that he’s not scared to start a freshman.” - Billings on what Clemson told him in the recruiting process.

Depth chart fit: As Billings stated, Clemson hasn’t shied away from playing young safeties, including this season with freshman Sherrod Covil Jr. RJ Mickens and Andrew Mukuba are set to anchor that group and Billings will have a shot to make an impact on special teams and in reserve.

Rankings: Ranked as 29th-best overall player in Georgia by Rivals … listed by Rivals as No. 27 safety in the country.

In High School: Two-year starter at Milton High outside Atlanta where he played for Ben Reaves … finished high school career with 170 tackles and nine interceptions in 38 games … also recorded 29 passes defensed and three fumble recoveries … recorded 98 tackles from his safety position as a senior in 2022 when he helped Milton to 10-4 record and a No. 15 final ranking in the state of Georgia according to MaxPreps … played all 14 games and produced 13 passes defensed, five tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and two blocked kicks … 74 of his 98 tackles were first hits … also recorded four interceptions he returned 47 yards … had three double-figure tackle games as a senior, 12 vs. Christian Brothers (Mo.), 11 vs. Alpharetta and 11 vs. West Forsyth … had nine first hits and a 22-yard interception return against West Forsyth while also contributing 13 carries for 73 rushing yards and a touchdown and three catches for 38 yards … also completed a pass for 15 yards in that contest … helped Milton to a 12-1 record as a junior in 2021 when he had 66 tackles and five interceptions and a fumble recovery … had a 53-yard pick-six vs. Walton in state playoffs and 55-yard fumble return for a score in state playoffs vs. Mill Creek … both of his touchdowns that season came in the state playoffs … had a career-high 13 tackles vs. Alpharetta in 2021 … wore No. 3.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on July 31, 2022 … born Jan. 20, 2005 … expected to enroll at Clemson in summer 2023.

Game of momentum thus far, and Milton just took it back.



4-star Clemson commit Rob Billings jumps this route for a pick. Has been all over the field tonight. @RobBillings12 pic.twitter.com/bGFIZwkHfJ — Connor Jackson (@ConnorC_Jackson) October 29, 2022