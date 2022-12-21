Clemson signee analysis: 4-star safety Kylen Webb

Kylen Webb Athlete TigerNet: (4.35) (4.35)

Height: 6-1 Weight: 180 Hometown: Riverview, FL (Sumner High HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#51 ATH, #98 FL #51 ATH, #98 FL Rivals:

#22 DB, #49 FL #22 DB, #49 FL 24/7:

#15 ATH, #58 FL #15 ATH, #58 FL 6-1180Riverview, FL (Sumner High HS)2023

One of the top-rated athletes in Florida has signed with the Tigers.

More on Sumner (Fla.) safety Kylen Webb…

Signee analysis: Kylen Webb - 4-star S - Riverview, Fla.

Committed since: 6/8/22.

Listed size: 6-1 180.

Early enrollee

Notable: Webb tallied two interceptions and rushed for seven scores as a junior. He ranked fourth in the national AAU indoor championships in the triple jump. He reported offers from Florida State, Miami, NC State, Utah, and Wake Forest among more FBS programs.

Quotable: “Dabo talked to my parents about the program. He introduced and talked about the incredible staff, the incredible men he had, and then even the players that he knew personally. He really cares about his players and how he offers all his players a chance to come back. He has alumni on the coaching staff, everything just from the activities, the atmosphere, the school education, all of it, just really struck me. And I knew that's where I want to be and that's where I committed to, and that was home.” – Webb on what sealed his commitment to Clemson in the summer.

Depth chart fit: Clemson has shown no issues with plugging in young defenders in the secondary and Webb will get his chance to compete for a role early as the Tigers figure out how to fit the pieces together at defensive back next season.

Clemson bio

Rankings: Ranked by 247Sports as a four-star prospect and as the No. 23 athlete in the nation … ranked as the 16th-best player in Florida by 247Sports … ranked as No. 16 athlete in this class by Rivals.

In High School: Missed his senior season in 2022 with an injury … as a junior in 2021, had 426 rushing yards on 69 carries, a 6.2-yard average, with seven touchdowns in 2021 … also added a punt return for a score, giving him eight total touchdowns as a junior … collected 19 tackles on defense with two interceptions in 2021 … recorded three kickoff returns for 51 yards and seven punt returns for 86 yards … helped team to 9-3 record and a No. 27 ranking in MaxPreps in 2021 … wore No. 3 at Sumner for coach Alonzo Ashwood … ran track and finished fourth in the triple jump at the AAU National Indoor meet in 2022.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on June 8, 2022 … born Oct. 6, 2004 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2023 … name pronounced “KYE-linn.”