Clemson signee analysis: 4-star QB Christopher Vizzina

Clemson largely built its 2023 class around its elite QB commitment this April.

More on Briarwood Christian (Al.) QB Christopher Vizzina…

Signee analysis: Christopher Vizzina - 4-star QB - Birmingham, Al.

Committed since: 4/12/22.

Listed size: 6-4 207.

Early enrollee

Notable: Vizzina was ranked as high as No. 2 in Elite 11 QB competition this past offseason that saw his stock rise as high as a 5-star 247Sports Composite ranking up to early December. He completed 64.1% of his passes for 1,828 yards with 16 touchdowns to seven interceptions in a tough season for Briarwood Christian (Ala.). He threw 43 touchdown passes to 19 interceptions with over 5,000 passing yards and a 64% completion rate over the three seasons accounted for on MaxPreps.

Quotable: “Vizzina definitely passes the eye test and has one of the best frames in the camp. He looks as if he could play any number of positions because of his height, length and size. Vizzina flashed his ability to get the ball out of his hands with a smooth throwing motion. He was comfortable making throws on the move and from different arm angles which didn’t effect his ability to get velocity on his passes. The athleticism that he possesses is another positive tool that he brings to the table." - 247Sports analyst Greg Biggins on Vizzina at the Elite 11 competition (source).

Depth chart fit: Vizzina enters what’s a very young QB group now with the rising sophomore former 5-star Cade Klubnik the favorite to lead the way in 2023 before he’s even made a start yet, which is to come in the Orange Bowl. Klubnik was rated the No. 1 QB in the class and won the Elite 11 competition, while Vizzina saw his rankings slip over a tough senior season for his high school. That said, Vizzina will have to prepare like the starter much like Klubnik this year and be ready to compete from day one.

Clemson bio

Rankings: National top-50 player cited as a five-star prospect by many recruiting services … rated by PrepStar as the No. 31 overall player in the nation, sixth-best player in Alabama and sixth-best quarterback in the nation … ranked 35th in Sports Illustrated’s SI99 for 2023 … ranked No. 38 by ESPN.com, which ranked him as the nation’s seventh-best quarterback … ranked No. 54 overall, No. 4 in Alabama and No. 7 among quarterbacks by 247Sports … On3 ranked him No. 60 overall in the nation.

In High School: Completed 561-of-865 passes for 7,220 yards and 59 touchdown passes in his prep career … also scored 29 rushing touchdowns, giving him 88 combined touchdowns rushing and passing for his career … connected on 161-of-251 passes (64.1 percent) as a senior, totaling 1,828 yards and 16 scores … also rushed for 341 yards and 11 scores … had 2,169 yards of total offense in just nine games … ironically had one of his best games of the year against Pelham, Dabo Swinney’s alma mater, when he completed 22-of-27 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns … had 20 carries for a career-high 140 rushing yards vs. Oak Mountain … completed 28-of-42 passes for 327 yards and two scores plus a rushing touchdown against Fairhope in his final high school game … as a junior in 2021, completed 68.4 percent of his passes (134-of-196) for 2,065 yards and 16 touchdowns with just four interceptions … also rushed for 600 yards and 15 touchdowns to finish with 2,665 yards of total offense in 11 games … helped team to 10-2 record with a trip to state semifinals … completed 13-of-17 passes for 278 yards and three touchdowns vs. Woodlawn … completed 8-of-11 passes for 230 yards and five touchdowns against Huffman … connected on 17-of-19 passes for 232 yards vs. Shades Valley … contributed to the team’s 12-2 season as a freshman in 2019, completing 93-of-159 passes for 1,176 yards and 11 scores … wore No. 17 for coach Matthew Forester at Briarwood Christian … competed in the Elite 11 Camp in summer of 2022 … invited to the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas … played in Alabama vs. Mississippi All-Star game and led Alabama team to victory with a late touchdown pass, going 8-for-13 for 80 yards in the game.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on April 12, 2022 … born April 27, 2005 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2023 … name pronounced “VIZZ-ee-nuh.”

Clemson QB commit Christopher Vizzina finished his session 12-19 with four touchdowns.



"One of the more impressive sessions thus far" -@CharlesPower https://t.co/dD0MoebfL0 pic.twitter.com/aSngiyF4XS — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) June 30, 2022