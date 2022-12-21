Clemson signee analysis: 4-star OL Ian Reed

TigerNet Staff by

Ian Reed Offensive Tackle TigerNet: (4.65) (4.65)

Height: 6-6 Weight: 315 Hometown: Austin, TX (Vandegrift HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#27 OL, #53 TX #27 OL, #53 TX Rivals:

#160 Overall, #12 OL, #28 TX #160 Overall, #12 OL, #28 TX 24/7:

#24 OT, #46 TX #24 OT, #46 TX 6-6315Austin, TX (Vandegrift HS)2023

Clemson went to the Lone Star State to land another 4-star lineman.

More on Vandegrift (Tx.) offensive lineman Ian Reed…

Signee analysis: Ian Reed - 4-star OT - Austin, Tx.

Committed since: 6/7/22.

Listed size: 6-6 315.

Early enrollee

Notable: Reed is rated as high as the No. 160 prospect overall and the No. 12 offensive tackle (Rivals). Reed picked Clemson out of offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Texas A&M among more FBS programs.

Quotable: “I actually just watched a random game, and I didn’t know anything about football,” Reed said. “It was back when I was in the third grade or something like that. I watched the Clemson-South Carolina game and I just saw the orange and white and it just looked amazing. The culture of what Dabo (Swinney) and the coaches and the people at Clemson have created, they want to make succeed in life through faith and school and to develop you.” - Reed on his hearing about Clemson and the draw to the Tigers (source).

Depth chart fit: Clemson’s tackle options get a little younger in 2023 with Jordan McFadden set to move on, with competition ahead to see who starts opposite who will be a rising sophomore in Blake Miller. Current junior Mitchell Mayes could step up there and this could be former 5-star Tristan Leigh’s time to shine as well. Clemson brought in two tackles last class and started one (Miller) and redshirt the other (Collin Sadler), so Reed will get the spring and summer to show what he can do when it comes to contributing early.

Clemson bio

Rankings: Ranked as the nation’s No. 160 overall player by Rivals … ranked No. 224 overall by 247Sports … Rivals also listed him as the No. 26 player in Texas and nation’s No. 14 offensive tackle … 247Sports listed him as the No. 40 player in Texas and 22nd-best offensive tackle in the nation … PrepStar four-star prospect.

In High School: Wore No. 72 for coach Drew Sanders as a top offensive lineman at Vandegrift High School in Austin, Texas … helped Vandegrift to a 14-2 record and Texas 6A state championship berth in 2022 … helped the 13-year-old program to its first state championship appearance … scored a touchdown on a 10-yard run on a designed lateral play as a senior, running over three opponents to score against Cedar Park … one of three Clemson signees from the state of Texas, including fellow offensive lineman Harris Sewell from Odessa … Clemson’s first offensive line commitment in class of 2023.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on June 7, 2022 … born Dec. 29, 2004 … comes to Clemson from same area as Austin natives and current Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik and safety Andrew Mukuba … son of two rugby players, including his father, Eric, a former US Men’s National Team member, and his mother, Jeanna, who played four years on a travel rugby squad … credits playing rugby for nine years for developing his agility … Eric’s international career included earning his first cap against Australia in the 1999 Rugby World Cup in Wales … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2023.

On3 Consensus 4-star OL and #Clemson commit @Ian_Reed72 with a rugby like TD in the 45-0 win over Cedar Park Friday night. And yes, he’s a starting left tackle that doubles as a rugby player! pic.twitter.com/HRSPzQeHiV — Gerry Hamilton (@GHamilton_On3) September 3, 2022