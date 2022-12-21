Clemson signee analysis: 4-star OL Harris Sewell

Height: 6-4 Weight: 300 Hometown: Odessa, TX (Permian HS) Class: 2023

#85 Overall, #4 OL, #15 TX

#108 Overall, #7 OL, #21 TX

#177 Overall, #7 IOL, #34 TX

Clemson went to the Lone Star State to sign one of the top-rated offensive guards in the nation.

More on Permian (Tx.) offensive lineman Harris Sewell…

Signee analysis: Harris Sewell - 4-star OT - Odessa, Tx.

Committed since: 6/29/22.

Listed size: 6-4 300.

Early Enrollee

Notable: Sewell is the highest-rated interior lineman to sign in Dabo Swinney’s tenure as head coach, rated as the No. 4 offensive guard and No. 85 overall for ESPN. He a first-team all-district selection in his sophomore, junior and senior seasons, earning unanimous honors in the last two. He had reported offers from Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, USC, Texas and TCU among more FBS programs.

Quotable: “Requisite height with above-average length relative to interior O-line projection. Broad, burly build with virtually college-ready size, but wears mass well and can fit more bulk as needed. Offers extremely valuable roster versatility given experience at center and guard. Tone setter in the run game thanks to size, strength, and field demeanor. Run-game mauler who often overwhelms defenders at the point of attack. Fires off consistently and almost always initiates contact. Gets defenders on their heels and shows finishing strength and conviction. Generates functional strength and close-quarters power that compensate when engagement angle or other technical aspect is compromised. Flashes punch but can be more consistent in that area. Has shown encouraging lateral agility in pass pro, but relatively limited exposure to traditional passing game situations could create a learning curve. Consistency in hand placement can improve, as can body control when engaged. Again, provides almost priceless roster value considering high-quality play across at least three positions, including the ability to snap. Physical presence with good tools and a profile that projects to the high-major level and the potential for NFL Draft candidacy.” - 247Sports analyst Gabe Brooks on Sewell (source).

Depth chart fit: Clemson is slated to bring back its entire starting interior offensive line, but Sewell brings a pedigree as a high school prospect that you expect him to compete out of the gates, which will begin in January.

Clemson bio

Rankings: Top 100 offensive lineman from Texas who is rated among the top five at his position nationally … ranked No. 85 overall by ESPN.com, which rated him as the 15th-best player in Texas and fourth-best offensive guard in the nation … ranked 87th overall in the nation as a four-star prospect per PrepStar … ranked as the sixth-best offensive lineman in the nation by both Rivals and 247Sports … rated No. 108 overall by Rivals and No. 177 overall by 247Sports … ranked No. 188 in the nation overall and as the nation’s 13th-best guard by On3.

In High School: Helped Permian to a 9-2 record in 2022, bringing Permian’s four-year record to 32-14 in his career … four-time All-District selection, earning second-team honors as a freshman and first-team accolades in each of his final three years … four-year starter on the offensive line … became first freshman to start along the offensive line for Permian in at least 11 years … honorable mention all-state selection in Texas as a junior with all-state honors still to be announced for 2022 … second-team Academic All-State as a junior … All-Permian Basin first-team honoree as a senior … played right tackle, right guard and center during his senior year … rated as the No. 1 center in Texas entering the 2022 season according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football … joined Ian Reed as one of two as offensive linemen from Texas in Clemson’s 2023 class … also played baseball his freshman year and was a weight athlete on the track team his final three years … wore No. 73 for coach Jeff Ellison in high school … invited to the All-America Classic in Orlando.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on June 29, 2022 … born Feb. 16, 2005 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2023 … name pronounced “SOO-ull.”

Here is Odessa Permian 2023 Clemson OL Commit, Harris Sewell!! Had over 30 offers!! @ClemsonFB @PermianSports pic.twitter.com/FmUMBqtZF5 — Jasone Pearson (@806hsscmedia) October 22, 2022