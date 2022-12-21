Clemson signee analysis: 4-star LB Dee Crayton

Height: 6-2 Weight: 215 Hometown: Alpharetta, GA (Denmark HS) Class: 2023

#30 LB, #82 GA

#159 Overall, #10 LB, #10 GA

#41 LB, #53 GA

Clemson added to its linebacker room with a 4-star defender out of the Atlanta area.

More on Denmark (Ga.) linebacker Dee Crayton…

Signee analysis: Dee Crayton - 4-star LB - Alpharetta, Ga.

Committed since: 6/18/22.

Listed size: 6-2 215.

Early enrollee

Notable: He is rated as high as a top-160 player overall (159; Rivals) and the No. 10 outsider linebacker in the nation (Rivals). Crayton totaled 79 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions (one pick-six), three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries as a senior. Other offers Crayton reported before committing to Clemson included Auburn, Arkansas, Florida State, Ole Miss, Penn State and Tennessee among more FBS programs.

Quotable: “Off-ball linebacker who excels as a blitzer and run defender. Measured at around 6-foot-1.5, 215 pounds prior to his senior season. Plays on the edge and as an inside linebacker for his high school. Projects in an off-ball role, likely inside, at the next level. Instinctive and physical. Best when moving forward. Reads plays quickly and tackles with authority as a run defender. Also shows good timing as a blitzer. Will need to develop in coverage, where he looks to have average play speed. Lacks length with a 6-foot-1 wing-span and 30-inch arms.” - On3 scouting summary of Crayton (source).

Depth chart fit: Crayton is one of two linebacker signees, along with fellow Peach State defender Jamal Anderson, who might be a part of a young group that might have to grow up quickly in the near future. One LB starter is already moving on with Trenton Simpson and the remaining two, Barrett Carter and Jeremiah Trotter, are playing well enough to draw pro attention as third-year players in 2023. Wes Goodwin will need to work in the reps down the roster next season to build for the future.

Rankings: Ranked as the No. 159 overall player in the nation by Rivals … Rivals also listed him as the No. 8 player in Georgia and No. 9 linebacker in the nation … ranked as the 30th-best linebacker in the nation by ESPN.com … 247Sports ranked him as the No. 33 player in Georgia and No. 36 linebacker in the nation … ranked as the No. 262 overall player in the nation and as a four-star prospect by PrepStar … invited to All-America Classic in Orlando.

In High School: Recorded 75 tackles as a senior, including 20 tackles for loss and four sacks … also had two interceptions, one he returned for a score … had four forced fumbles … also scored five touchdowns as a running back … had 91 tackles in 10 games as a junior, including 14 tackles for loss and four sacks … also saw time as a running back, adding 42 carries for 177 yards with four touchdowns … had 62 tackles in 11 games as a sophomore … contributed eight tackles for loss, five of which were sacks … played for Mike Palmieri … wore No. 8 at Denmark.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on June 18, 2022 … born Aug. 12, 2005 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2023.