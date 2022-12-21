Clemson signee analysis: 4-star DL Tomarrion Parker

Tomarrion Parker Defensive Line

Height: 6-4 Weight: 250 Hometown: Phenix City, AL (Central HS) Class: 2023

#133 Overall, #20 DE, #13 AL

#175 Overall, #16 DE, #18 AL

#44 Overall, #5 DL, #3 AL

Clemson went back to a familiar Alabama high school for another top-50 prospect.

More on Central (Al.) defensive end Tomarrion Parker…

Signee analysis: Tomarrion Parker - 4-star DE - Phenix City, Al.

Committed since: 11/21/22.

Listed size: 6-4 250.

Early enrollee

Notable: He is rated as high as a top-50 prospect overall (44) and the No. 5 defensive lineman by 247Sports. Parker was formerly a Penn State commitment until August and he received a Clemson offer formally after that decommitment. Parker hails from a high school in Central (Al.) that produced signees in Justyn Ross, EJ Williams and Ray Thornton. Parker was named first-team All-State as a senior along with future teammate Peter Woods. He was an All-State first-team member as a junior and an All-State honoree and MaxPreps All-American as a sophomore as well.

Quotable: “Possesses prototypical size and length at 6-foot-4 and 250-pounds. Has the ability to add additional weight to his frame. Positioned the majority of snaps in a two-point stance in a stand-up pass rushing edge role. Displays good athletic ability and a natural ability to bend the edge. Smooth mover for his size. Plays with good initial foot and body quickness. Exhibits active hands at the point of attack. Has the ability to beat you with speed or power off the edge. Flashes good lateral quickness in space and shows some ability to drop. Closes space exceptionally well for size. Demonstrates good play strength at the point of attack and flashes some power in his hands off the edge. Projects to a pass rushing edge role in a 3-4 and with his hand in the dirt as a five technique in a 4-3 defense. Position projection will be heavily dependent on the defensive scheme. Arrow is pointing up as the game continues to slow down for him. Projects to high level impact starter at the next level for a Power Five program.” - 247Sports analyst Cooper Petagna on Parker (source).

Depth chart fit: Parker is one of the top defensive linemen in the 2023 class and was a multi-year dominant player at the high school level. He enters a picture that still a little cloudy on who exactly returns in 2023, but Parker looks to be a defensive end prospect ready to play more early than some signees at the position in recent years.

Clemson bio

Rankings: A national top-50 overall player … ranked by 247Sports as the nation’s No. 44 overall player, the fifth-best in Georgia and sixth-best defensive end nationally … rated as Clemson’s second-best signee by 247Sports … ranked No. 110 overall and as a four-star prospect by PrepStar … rated No. 133 overall in the nation by ESPN.com, who listed him as 13th-best in Georgia and 20th-best among defensive ends … ranked No. 148 in the nation by On3, which also ranked him as the 12th-best player in Alabama and 20th-best defensive end in the nation … Rivals rated him as the nation’s No. 175 overall player, No. 18 in Alabama and No. 16 among defensive ends.

In High School: Wore No. 3 for coach Patrick Nix at Central … helped team to a 10-3 mark in 2022 and 13-1 record in 2021 … posted 63 tackles as a senior, including 16.5 tackles for loss with 12 sacks … also had an 86-yard reception for a touchdown … posted 13 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss, against Opelika … had at least one tackle for loss in all but one game … had 13 tackles with two sacks in his final game against Auburn High … had 75 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks as a junior … recorded at least one tackle for loss in 11 of the 14 games … returned two fumbles for scores … helped team rank third in Alabama according to MaxPreps … had nine tackles, three for loss, against Eufaula … posted five sacks in season opener against Hewitt-Trussville … selected to the Alabama vs. Mississippi All-Star game … also selected to the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on Nov. 21, 2022 … originally committed to Penn State … born Sept. 19, 2004 … joined Justyn Ross (2018), Ray Thornton III (2019) and E.J. Williams (2020) one of four Clemson signees from Central High School in Phenix City in a six-class span from 2018-23 … reunites with high school teammate Caleb Nix, a safety who walked on at Clemson in 2022 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2023 … name pronounced “tuh-MARR-ee-ahn.”