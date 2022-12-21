Clemson signee analysis: 4-star DL Stephiylan Green

Stephiylan Green Defensive Line

Height: 6-4 Weight: 267 Hometown: Rome, GA (Rome HS) Class: 2023

#228 Overall, #15 DT, #19 GA

#100 Overall, #9 DT, #15 GA

#174 Overall, #26 DL, #15 GA

Clemson picked up another one of the top defensive linemen in the nation from the Peach State.

More on Rome (Ga.) defensive lineman Stephiylan Green…

Signee analysis: Stephiylan Green - 4-star DL - Rome, Ga.

Committed since: 6/22/22.

Listed size: 6-4 267.

Early enrollee

Notable: Green saw one of the bigger jumps in the recent Rivals.com update vaulting nearly 100 spots to No. 100 overall. He is rated as the No. 9 defensive tackle there. Green had 59 total tackes, 13 for loss, with 10 sacks and two interceptions going into Rome’s season finale. Georgia was reported to be pursuing him while committed to the Tigers, and other reported offers for Green included Alabama, Florida, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas and Penn State among more FBS programs.

Quotable: “Disruptive defensive linemen with one of the best first steps in the 2023 cycle with explosive physicality. Consistently fires off the snap. Bursts into the backfield with his first-step quickness as a pass rusher. Also has considerable speed-to-power ability, at times forklifting offensive linemen into the backfield. Plays with strong leverage and pad level. Highly physical, embracing and dishing out contact. A violent finisher with striking power. Blows up plays with his twitch and physicality. Dogged defender in pursuit, tracking down plays from the back side. Finished his junior season with over 20 tackles for loss and around 10 sacks. Continuing to show signs as one of the more disruptive defensive linemen in the cycle during the spring prior to his senior season. Does not stick out physically in terms of stature or length relative to some of his other highly-rated peers at the position.” - On3 scouting summary of Green (source).

Depth chart fit: Green fits the fold of a versatile defensive lineman who can move around and make an impact. You figure he will fit wherever he can make the most impact or fills the biggest need by season. He’s coming in with what looks like the top D-line class in the nation, and it’s an interesting spot where we don’t exactly know the whole picture of who’s leaving and staying – but it does appears there will be some instant-impact additions here.

Clemson bio

Rankings: Consensus top-225 player nationally … Clemson’s highest-ranked signee in its 2023 class by On3, which listed him as the No. 46 overall player in the nation, fourth-best player in Georgia and seventh-best defensive tackle … ranked No. 174 overall by 247Sports, which also listed him as the 16th-best player in Georgia and the 28th-best defensive tackle … ranked No. 100 overall by Rivals and as the 15th-best player in Georgia and ninth-best defensive tackle in the nation … ESPN.com ranked him as the nation’s No. 228 player, as the 19th-best player in Georgia and the 15th-best defensive lineman in the country … nation’s No. 293 player per PrepStar, which ranked him as a four-star prospect.

In High School: Helped Rome to 12-2 record in 2022 when the team reached the Georgia state semifinals … part of a squad that finished ranked 16th in the state by MaxPreps … had strong senior season with 68 tackles, 25 of which were tackles behind the line of scrimmage … contributed 10 sacks and two interceptions and a 32-yard interception return touchdown in 2022… played defensive tackle and defensive end … all-state honoree as a junior and senior … named all-region his final three years … had 43 tackles, including nine tackles for loss and a sack, and two pass breakups as a sophomore in 2020.

Personal: Committed to Clemson on June 22, 2022 … born Feb. 23, 2005 … expected to enroll at Clemson in January 2023 … first name pronounced “STEPH-eye-linn.”