Clemson signee analysis: 4-star CB Avieon Terrell

Clemson brought in a familiar name with a familiar skillset at cornerback.

Committed since: 6/6/22.

Listed size: 6-0 175.

Notable: Terrell is the brother of Atlanta Falcons standout cornerback and former Tiger AJ Terrell, who was a top-10 NFL draft selection in 2020. Terrell brought down four interceptions and tallied 33 tackles (4 for loss) as a senior, adding 971 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns in MaxPreps’ latest updated stats. Aa a junior, Terrell tallied 44 tackles and two interceptions. Other top offers Terrell picked up before his commitment included Florida, Georgia, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Tennessee, USC and Texas among more FBS schools. He received his Clemson offer in April 2020, which was about 13 months ahead of the usual schedule for Clemson offers being handed out in his class.

Quotable: “Clemson already feels like home. Clemson felt like home for my brother. And even if he didn’t go to Clemson, that would be my dream school. It was dream school before he went there.” - Avieon said during his recruitment process (Source).

Depth chart fit: Clemson is slated to lose one starter in Sheridan Jones and Nate Wiggins figures to hold on to the other starting job, while talented rising sophomores Toriano Pride and Jeadyn Lukus should move into more prominent roles. Clemson doesn’t shy away from playing young defensive backs though, as they didn’t with his brother, and Terrell will get his chance to compete for early playing time in the preseason.

Four-year contributor at Westlake who helped his team to a 9-4 record in 2022 … collected 86 career tackles and six interceptions … excellent all-around player who also was outstanding in the return game in 2022, posting nine kickoff returns for 289 yards, including a 73-yarder, and 12 punt returns for 189 yards, including a 65-yarder … averaged 32.1 yards on kickoff returns and 15.8 yards on punt returns … had five career receiving touchdowns, a punt return touchdown, a kickoff return touchdown, a fumble return touchdown and an interception return touchdown … had a 146-yard punt return game, a 112-yard kickoff return game and a 148-yard reception yardage game over the course of his career … posted 33 tackles on defense in 2022 with four interceptions for 59 return yards … also had 20 catches for 427 yards as an end, he had five scores … collected all four interceptions over final six games of the 2022 season … posted seven catches for 148 yards and two scores vs. Parkview in the penultimate game of his prep career … had 44 tackles with two interceptions as a junior in 2021 … added two catches for 59 yards in limited offensive duty … recorded a 70-yard fumble return for a score in 2020.

