Clemson receives projection for elite 2026 OT Carter Scruggs
Height: 6-6 Weight: 270 Hometown: Leesburg, VA (Loudoun County HS) Class: 2026
#211 Overall, #28 OL, #8 VA
#128 Overall, #7 OT, #6 VA
Matt Luke could very well be adding another talented prospect.
2026 four-star OT Carter Scruggs of Leesburg (VA) Loudoun County is set to begin his official visits soon, but experts are beginning to feel the Tigers have a strong chance to ultimately win the battle for his services.
Clemson received a Rivals expert FutureCast from Sam Spiegelman for Scruggs on Tuesday afternoon, making it some of the first predictions for the Virginia lineman.
Here is Scruggs' full official visit schedule:
Clemson - May 30th
Michigan - June 6th
Penn State - June 13th
Georgia - June 20th
Clemson has received a 🔮 for 4 ⭐️ OT Carter Scruggs 👀🐅 pic.twitter.com/9UIaxnABKA— Adam (@adamdropsbombs) May 13, 2025
