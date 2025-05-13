Clemson received a projection for 4-star lineman Carter Scruggs.
Clemson receives projection for elite 2026 OT Carter Scruggs
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 8 hours ago
Carter Scruggs Photo
Carter Scruggs - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.48)

Height: 6-6   Weight: 270   Hometown: Leesburg, VA (Loudoun County HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#211 Overall, #28 OL, #8 VA
24/7:
#128 Overall, #7 OT, #6 VA

Matt Luke could very well be adding another talented prospect.

2026 four-star OT Carter Scruggs of Leesburg (VA) Loudoun County is set to begin his official visits soon, but experts are beginning to feel the Tigers have a strong chance to ultimately win the battle for his services.

Clemson received a Rivals expert FutureCast from Sam Spiegelman for Scruggs on Tuesday afternoon, making it some of the first predictions for the Virginia lineman.

Here is Scruggs' full official visit schedule:

Clemson - May 30th

Michigan - June 6th

Penn State - June 13th

Georgia - June 20th

Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts