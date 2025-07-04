Bryce Perry-Wright will make his final call on Saturday.
Bryce Perry-Wright will make his final call on Saturday.

Clemson receives prediction to land 5-star DL Bryce Perry-Wright
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  4 hours ago
Bryce Perry-Wright Photo
Bryce Perry-Wright - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (4.81)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 250   Hometown: Buford, GA (Buford HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#54 Overall, #3 DT, #6 GA
Rivals:
#60 Overall, #4 DT, #6 GA
24/7:
#32 Overall, #2 DL, #5 GA

The ongoing pursuit of Bryce Perry-Wright continues.

This time, he's received a prediction to land with Clemson, where many initially believed he would end up.

For the last several days, the momentum had vastly shifted to Texas A&M, leaving the Tigers in the dust.

Rivals Texas site analyst Cody Carpentier's predictions have modeled the shaky ground of projecting college commitments, going from picking Perry-Wright for Texas initially to Longhorns rival Texas A&M and now to Clemson.

We've written about how nothing is truly certain until the pen is put to paper, and this might be another example.

Perry-Wright is set to make his commitment decision at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

