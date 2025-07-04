|
Clemson receives prediction to land 5-star DL Bryce Perry-Wright
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-2 Weight: 250 Hometown: Buford, GA (Buford HS) Class: 2026
#54 Overall, #3 DT, #6 GA
#60 Overall, #4 DT, #6 GA
#32 Overall, #2 DL, #5 GA
The ongoing pursuit of Bryce Perry-Wright continues.
This time, he's received a prediction to land with Clemson, where many initially believed he would end up. For the last several days, the momentum had vastly shifted to Texas A&M, leaving the Tigers in the dust. Rivals Texas site analyst Cody Carpentier's predictions have modeled the shaky ground of projecting college commitments, going from picking Perry-Wright for Texas initially to Longhorns rival Texas A&M and now to Clemson. We've written about how nothing is truly certain until the pen is put to paper, and this might be another example. Perry-Wright is set to make his commitment decision at 5 p.m. on Saturday. H/T Clemson has received a 🔮 for 5 ⭐️ DL Bryce Perry-Wright. He commits tomorrow 👀🐅 pic.twitter.com/IHTzmiFLAr
This time, he's received a prediction to land with Clemson, where many initially believed he would end up.
For the last several days, the momentum had vastly shifted to Texas A&M, leaving the Tigers in the dust.
Rivals Texas site analyst Cody Carpentier's predictions have modeled the shaky ground of projecting college commitments, going from picking Perry-Wright for Texas initially to Longhorns rival Texas A&M and now to Clemson.
We've written about how nothing is truly certain until the pen is put to paper, and this might be another example.
Perry-Wright is set to make his commitment decision at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
H/T
Clemson has received a 🔮 for 5 ⭐️ DL Bryce Perry-Wright. He commits tomorrow 👀🐅 pic.twitter.com/IHTzmiFLAr— Adam (@adamdropsbombs) July 4, 2025
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!
- What Keshawn Stancil's commitment means for Clemson
- SEC transfer pitcher commits to Clemson
- National analyst after firsthand look at Cade Klubnik this offseason: "Now I get it"
- Tigers land transfer from prominent program
- Clemson pro getting released from Denver Nuggets, per report
- WATCH: Former Clemson QB pranked with flowers, love note during position meeting
- What's next for Clemson following another standout commitment?
- 5-star D-lineman is days from a commitment: What to know
- Antonio Williams gives a sizeable donation back to his alma mater
- ESPN analysts make their predictions on Clemson's win total over/under