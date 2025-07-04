Clemson receives prediction to land 5-star DL

This time, he's received a prediction to land with Clemson, where many initially believed he would end up.

For the last several days, the momentum had vastly shifted to Texas A&M, leaving the Tigers in the dust.

Rivals Texas site analyst Cody Carpentier's predictions have modeled the shaky ground of projecting college commitments, going from picking Perry-Wright for Texas initially to Longhorns rival Texas A&M and now to Clemson.

We've written about how nothing is truly certain until the pen is put to paper, and this might be another example.

Perry-Wright is set to make his commitment decision at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

