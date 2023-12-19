Clemson RB commit earns state player of the year honor

He won't sign a college National Letter of Intent for another year, but Liberty Christian (Va.) running back Gideon Davidson has already been named his state's best. MaxPreps named the 2025 Clemson running back commitment Davidson the Virginia High School Player of the Year. Davidson rushed for nearly 2,800 yards with 43 touchdowns in a 14-0 state title run. More from MaxPreps: He also had two TD catches and a punt return score, reaching the end zone in all 14 games and topping the 100-yard mark 12 times. He was named the Offensive Player of the Year of Class 3 and was also a first team selection on defense as a defensive back. In a 28-14 win over Lafayette (Williamsburg) in the state championship game, Davidson ran 22 times for 302 yards and three touchdowns. He also had seven tackles and two interceptions on defense, leading Liberty Christian to its first state title. The Bulldogs went the entire season without trailing at any point. Davidson posted a season-high 359 yards and six touchdowns on 16 carries in a 63-14 win over Turner Ashby (Bridgewater) in the quarterfinals. He is joined from Liberty Christian in Clemson's 2025 class by offensive lineman Easton Ware.

