Clemson ranks Top 5 nationally in most blue-chip prospects

According to ON3, the Tigers rank fourth in the country with 13 blue-chip prospects, which are currently four- or five-star recruits committed.

The USC Trojans stand alone with 20 blue-chip prospects, followed by Texas A&M and Notre Dame with 17, Georgia and Ohio State with 14, and Clemson with 13.

Florida State and Miami trail the Tigers with 10, and LSU, Penn State, and Texas hold nine.

Recently, Clemson has acquired four-star prospects Leo Delaney, Carter Scruggs, and Dre Quinn.