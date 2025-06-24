|
Clemson ranks Top 5 nationally in most blue-chip prospects
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-6 Weight: 280 Hometown: Charlotte, NC (Providence Day School HS) Class: 2026
#74 Overall, #12 OL, #5 NC
#49 OT, #16 NC
#76 Overall, #3 IOL, #5 NC
Clemson's 2026 class is full of talent, and that talent continues to be recognized.
According to ON3, the Tigers rank fourth in the country with 13 blue-chip prospects, which are currently four- or five-star recruits committed. The USC Trojans stand alone with 20 blue-chip prospects, followed by Texas A&M and Notre Dame with 17, Georgia and Ohio State with 14, and Clemson with 13. Florida State and Miami trail the Tigers with 10, and LSU, Penn State, and Texas hold nine. Recently, Clemson has acquired four-star prospects Leo Delaney, Carter Scruggs, and Dre Quinn. Teams with the most 2026 blue-chip commits⭐️https://t.co/oqARdKYqIZ pic.twitter.com/JdezF95yMj
According to ON3, the Tigers rank fourth in the country with 13 blue-chip prospects, which are currently four- or five-star recruits committed.
The USC Trojans stand alone with 20 blue-chip prospects, followed by Texas A&M and Notre Dame with 17, Georgia and Ohio State with 14, and Clemson with 13.
Florida State and Miami trail the Tigers with 10, and LSU, Penn State, and Texas hold nine.
Recently, Clemson has acquired four-star prospects Leo Delaney, Carter Scruggs, and Dre Quinn.
Teams with the most 2026 blue-chip commits⭐️https://t.co/oqARdKYqIZ pic.twitter.com/JdezF95yMj— On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) June 24, 2025
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!
- Running back dismissed from football team
- What Dre Quinn's commitment means for Clemson
- ESPN analyst makes bold prediction on Clemson
- Former Clemson player commits to traditional baseball power in transfer portal
- Clemson UFL standout signing with NFL team, report says
- Former Clemson forward wins NBA championship with Thunder
- What's next for Clemson following Dre Quinn's commitment?
- Former Clemson pitcher commits to SEC school
- Tigers announce latest assistant coach addition to round out staff
- ESPN College GameDay: Will Clemson make an appearance this season?