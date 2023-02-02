CLEMSON RECRUITING

Walker White will make his call out of finalists Clemson, Auburn and Baylor on Friday.
Walker White will make his call out of finalists Clemson, Auburn and Baylor on Friday.

Clemson QB target Walker White sets commitment date
by - 2023 Feb 2, Thu 15:08
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2023 Top Targets
Walker White - Quarterback
TigerNet: (3.98)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 215   Hometown: Little Rock, AR (Little Rock Christian Academy HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#21 AR
24/7:
#92 Overall, #8 QB, #1 AR

A top Clemson QB target has set his commitment date.

Little Rock, Arkansas 2024 QB Walker White was in town for the Elite Retreat and will make his call on Friday at 3 p.m. ET.

His other finalists are Auburn and Baylor. He is rated as high as the No. 8 QB in the nation, No. 92 overall and the top player from Arkansas (247Sports).

White passed for 25 TDs to 9 INTs with 1,975 yards and rushed for 837 yards and 16 scores last season.

He added a Clemson offer in early December.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson QB target sets commitment date
Clemson QB target sets commitment date
A Clemson pro is guaranteed to win first Super Bowl ring
A Clemson pro is guaranteed to win first Super Bowl ring
Clemson guard signs NIL deal after viral video about his injury
Clemson guard signs NIL deal after viral video about his injury
Clemson debuts in top-10 of first ESPN 2024 recruiting rankings
Clemson debuts in top-10 of first ESPN 2024 recruiting rankings
2023 Recruit Quick Search - 126 Recruits (107 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 12 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest