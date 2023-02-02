Clemson QB target sets commitment date

|
Clemson QB target Walker White sets commitment date
Walker White - Quarterback
Height: 6-3 Weight: 215 Hometown: Little Rock, AR (Little Rock Christian Academy HS) Class: 2024
TigerNet: (3.98)
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#21 AR
24/7:
#92 Overall, #8 QB, #1 AR
A top Clemson QB target has set his commitment date.
Little Rock, Arkansas 2024 QB Walker White was in town for the Elite Retreat and will make his call on Friday at 3 p.m. ET.
His other finalists are Auburn and Baylor. He is rated as high as the No. 8 QB in the nation, No. 92 overall and the top player from Arkansas (247Sports).
White passed for 25 TDs to 9 INTs with 1,975 yards and rushed for 837 yards and 16 scores last season.
He added a Clemson offer in early December.
Committing tomorrow, February 3rd!! @Hayesfawcett3 @EricCohu @CoachLeCroix @waedmondson @coachboshears @Rivals @247Sports @On3Recruits @SWiltfong247 @ChadSimmons_ @samspiegs pic.twitter.com/sBsiEr1hHk— Walker White (@walker_white5) February 2, 2023
