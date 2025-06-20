Clemson QB pledge named one of the top performers at Elite 11 finals

Clemson's four-star gunslinger Tait Reynolds was named one of the best at the Elite 11 event. (File photo)
Clemson's four-star gunslinger Tait Reynolds was named one of the best at the Elite 11 event. (File photo)

Clemson QB pledge Tait Reynolds named one of the top performers at Elite 11 finals
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  3 hours ago
Tait Reynolds Photo
Tait Reynolds - Quarterback
TigerNet: (3.41)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 195   Hometown: Queen Creek, AZ (Queen Creek HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#266 Overall, #7 QB-DT, #2 AZ
Rivals:
#26 PRO, #3 AZ
24/7:
#354 Overall, #28 QB, #1 AZ

Tait Reynolds' national stock continues to skyrocket.

The four-star Queens Creek signal caller recently competed in California for the Elite 11 finals, bringing in the best quarterbacks in the country to compete.

Clemson's four-star gunslinger was named one of the best at the event.

Reynolds dazzled scouts with his frame and physical traits, and is officially considered one of the top performers for one of the most prestigious recruiting events in the country.

