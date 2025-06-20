Clemson QB pledge named one of the top performers at Elite 11 finals

|
Clemson QB pledge Tait Reynolds named one of the top performers at Elite 11 finals
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Tait Reynolds - Quarterback
TigerNet:
(3.41)
Height: 6-3 Weight: 195 Hometown: Queen Creek, AZ (Queen Creek HS) Class: 2026
#26 PRO, #3 AZ
#354 Overall, #28 QB, #1 AZ
Tait Reynolds' national stock continues to skyrocket.
Height: 6-3 Weight: 195 Hometown: Queen Creek, AZ (Queen Creek HS) Class: 2026
ESPN:
#266 Overall, #7 QB-DT, #2 AZ
#266 Overall, #7 QB-DT, #2 AZ
Rivals:
#26 PRO, #3 AZ
24/7:
#354 Overall, #28 QB, #1 AZ
Tait Reynolds' national stock continues to skyrocket.
The four-star Queens Creek signal caller recently competed in California for the Elite 11 finals, bringing in the best quarterbacks in the country to compete. Clemson's four-star gunslinger was named one of the best at the event. Reynolds dazzled scouts with his frame and physical traits, and is officially considered one of the top performers for one of the most prestigious recruiting events in the country. THE 2025 ELITE 11 🎯🏆
listed alphabetically. pic.twitter.com/TXdLE22dDG
The four-star Queens Creek signal caller recently competed in California for the Elite 11 finals, bringing in the best quarterbacks in the country to compete.
Clemson's four-star gunslinger was named one of the best at the event.
Reynolds dazzled scouts with his frame and physical traits, and is officially considered one of the top performers for one of the most prestigious recruiting events in the country.
THE 2025 ELITE 11 🎯🏆
Upgrade Your Experience!
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!
Tags: Clemson Football, Tait Reynolds
- Running back dismissed from football team
- Clemson two-way player enters transfer portal, per reports
- Former Clemson player announces SEC portal commitment
- Welcome to college football, young man
- Former Tiger DB waived by Rams
- 4-star Ohio athlete loves Clemson camp experience
- What Dre Quinn's commitment means for Clemson
- Ben Boulware's impact already paying dividends for Clemson
- Former Clemson player commits to traditional baseball power in transfer portal
- Clemson UFL standout signing with NFL team, report says