|
Clemson QB pledge flashes in HS spring game
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-1 Weight: 185 Hometown: Birmingham, AL (Spain Park HS) Class: 2026
#40 PRO, #29 AL
#61 QB, #30 AL
Spring football has been underway across the country.
For one of Clemson's quarterback pledges, that long-awaited spring game took place over the weekend. 2026 three-star signal caller Brock Bradley of Birmingham (AL) Spain Park flashed in his spring game on Saturday, May 10th, picking up some highlights along the way. Several include quick outlet throws to get his guys in space, including a quick touchdown throw to open up the scoring that afternoon. You can check out some of his highlights below: Clemson QB commit Brock Bradley @brockbradley_5 rips it and finds a wide open target to put Spain Park up 7-0 over Hueytown. pic.twitter.com/cMZgU3N8Od The Brock Bradley @brockbradley_5 to Kena Rego @_KenaRego_ connection was cooking in Spain Park’s Spring game. pic.twitter.com/RVnBdulzam
For one of Clemson's quarterback pledges, that long-awaited spring game took place over the weekend.
2026 three-star signal caller Brock Bradley of Birmingham (AL) Spain Park flashed in his spring game on Saturday, May 10th, picking up some highlights along the way.
Several include quick outlet throws to get his guys in space, including a quick touchdown throw to open up the scoring that afternoon.
You can check out some of his highlights below:
Clemson QB commit Brock Bradley @brockbradley_5 rips it and finds a wide open target to put Spain Park up 7-0 over Hueytown. pic.twitter.com/cMZgU3N8Od— Touchdown Alabama Recruiting (@TDARecruiting) May 9, 2025
The Brock Bradley @brockbradley_5 to Kena Rego @_KenaRego_ connection was cooking in Spain Park’s Spring game. pic.twitter.com/RVnBdulzam— Touchdown Alabama Recruiting (@TDARecruiting) May 10, 2025
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!
|
- Clemson softball NCAA Tournament national seed, bracket announced
- WATCH: Clemson President tackled by his daughter at graduation in heartfelt moment
- Former NFL standouts break down Clemson's special impact on their son's commitments
- Clemson-LSU opener gametime, TV network set
- Live at DKS: Clemson vs. Duke game two
- ESPN crowns top Clemson football newcomer
- Clemson's bats come through late to top Seminoles for first ACC title in program history
- Standout linebacker prospect could make Clemson a family affair
- Clemson defender signs contract with Chargers
- Clemson trustees approve new gymnastics coach hires