Clemson QB pledge flashes in HS spring game

For one of Clemson's quarterback pledges, that long-awaited spring game took place over the weekend.

2026 three-star signal caller Brock Bradley of Birmingham (AL) Spain Park flashed in his spring game on Saturday, May 10th, picking up some highlights along the way.

Several include quick outlet throws to get his guys in space, including a quick touchdown throw to open up the scoring that afternoon.

You can check out some of his highlights below:

Clemson QB commit Brock Bradley @brockbradley_5 rips it and finds a wide open target to put Spain Park up 7-0 over Hueytown. pic.twitter.com/cMZgU3N8Od — Touchdown Alabama Recruiting (@TDARecruiting) May 9, 2025