Brock Bradley flashed in his spring game on Saturday, May 10th, picking up some highlights along the way.

Clemson QB pledge flashes in HS spring game
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 3 hours ago
Brock Bradley Photo
Brock Bradley - Quarterback
TigerNet: (3.38)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 185   Hometown: Birmingham, AL (Spain Park HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
Rivals:
#40 PRO, #29 AL
24/7:
#61 QB, #30 AL

Spring football has been underway across the country.

For one of Clemson's quarterback pledges, that long-awaited spring game took place over the weekend.

2026 three-star signal caller Brock Bradley of Birmingham (AL) Spain Park flashed in his spring game on Saturday, May 10th, picking up some highlights along the way.

Several include quick outlet throws to get his guys in space, including a quick touchdown throw to open up the scoring that afternoon.

You can check out some of his highlights below:

