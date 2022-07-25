Clemson QB pledge vaults up ESPN recruiting rankings update

Clemson QB pledge Christopher Vizzina vaults up ESPN recruiting rankings update

Christopher Vizzina Quarterback

Height: 6-4 Weight: 207 Hometown: Birmingham, AL (Briarwood Christian HS) Class: 2023

#40 Overall, #7 QB-PP, #7 AL

#28 Overall, #5 QB, #2 AL

#38 Overall, #7 QB, #4 AL

Clemson's 2023 QB pledge is now a unanimous top-40-ranked prospect across the board in the traditional recruiting rankings.

Rated as a 5-star by the 247Sports Composite already, Christopher Vizzina vaulted 39 spots to No. 40 overall in the ESPN300 update recently.

He is ranked the No. 7 pocket passer on ESPN and as high as the No. 5 pro-style QB and No. 28 overall by Rivals.

Vizzina was the lone Tiger pledge to make a big move up, while defensive line commit Peter Woods maintained his No. 9 overall spot and No. 1 defensive tackle ranking. Vizzina is the lone Clemson 2023 pledge to have a unanimous top-40 ranking currently.

Offensive guard pledge Harris Sewell dropped 19 spots to No. 84 and four-star defenders Vic Burley (eight spots to No. 69) and Jamal Anderson Jr. (six spots to No. 129) saw small drops.

Clemson has seven total ESPN300 pledges with OL Zechariah Owens (No. 137) and DE David Ojiegbe (No. 245) also in that tier. There are 12 total 4-stars in the group according to ESPN, which is the seventh-most nationally.

Clemson ranked fourth in the last ESPN team recruiting rankings two weeks ago, which are updated periodically instead of having one constant page.