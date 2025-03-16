|
Clemson QB commit Tait Reynolds participating in Elite 11 tour
Height: 6-3 Weight: 195 Hometown: Queen Creek, AZ (Queen Creek HS) Class: 2026
#269 Overall, #5 QB-DT, #2 AZ
#26 PRO, #1 AZ
#354 Overall, #28 QB, #1 AZ
Clemson's top quarterback commitment has been busy.
Clemson's top quarterback commitment has been busy.

Tait Reynolds of Queen Creek (AZ) is competing in the Elite 11's regional tour, taking part in Los Angeles' session on March 16th. Reynolds has been busy as a dual sport athlete, preparing for the football season while knee deep in baseball. Clemson's future signal caller spent the day competing with the top quarterbacks of the country. Recently, Reynolds was on campus for the Elite Retreat.
Currently No. 233 in the ESPN Jr. 300. He’s got a strong frame and big arm 💪 pic.twitter.com/pQueCV6Sxc
Tait Reynolds of Queen Creek (AZ) is competing in the Elite 11's regional tour, taking part in Los Angeles' session on March 16th.
Reynolds has been busy as a dual sport athlete, preparing for the football season while knee deep in baseball.
Clemson's future signal caller spent the day competing with the top quarterbacks of the country. Recently, Reynolds was on campus for the Elite Retreat.
Clemson commit Tait Reynolds out here competing at @Elite11 today 🔥 @TaitReynoldsQC
