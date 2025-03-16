Reynolds has been busy as a dual sport athlete, preparing for the football season while knee deep in baseball.
Clemson QB commit Tait Reynolds participating in Elite 11 tour
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - Sunday, March 16 2025
Tait Reynolds Photo
Tait Reynolds - Quarterback
TigerNet: (3.41)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 195   Hometown: Queen Creek, AZ (Queen Creek HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#269 Overall, #5 QB-DT, #2 AZ
Rivals:
#26 PRO, #1 AZ
24/7:
#354 Overall, #28 QB, #1 AZ

Clemson's top quarterback commitment has been busy.

Tait Reynolds of Queen Creek (AZ) is competing in the Elite 11's regional tour, taking part in Los Angeles' session on March 16th.

Reynolds has been busy as a dual sport athlete, preparing for the football season while knee deep in baseball.

Clemson's future signal caller spent the day competing with the top quarterbacks of the country. Recently, Reynolds was on campus for the Elite Retreat.

