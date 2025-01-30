Clemson QB awarded 4-star rating

CLEMSON RECRUITING

Clemson QB Chris Denson awarded 4-star rating
by - Correspondent - 2025 Jan 30 13:25
Chris Denson Photo
Chris Denson - Quarterback
Height: 6-1   Weight: 175   Hometown: Plant City, FL (Plant City HS)   Class: 2025
#22 QB-DT, #134 FL
The stock is up for Clemson's 2025 quarterback commit.

Chris Denson, who arrived on campus as one of several midyears, recently received a boost in his recruitment rating.

The former Plant City product was moved to a four-star rating by ON3, continuing to grow in stock as he gets settled into Clemson's roster.

Denson is considered a three-star quarterback by 247Sports and Rivals, but it seems momentum is shifting among talking heads in the industry.

