Clemson QB awarded 4-star rating

Clemson QB Chris Denson awarded 4-star rating
Height: 6-1 Weight: 175 Hometown: Plant City, FL (Plant City HS) Class: 2025
#22 QB-DT, #134 FL
#59 QB, #127 FL
The stock is up for Clemson's 2025 quarterback commit.
Chris Denson, who arrived on campus as one of several midyears, recently received a boost in his recruitment rating. The former Plant City product was moved to a four-star rating by ON3, continuing to grow in stock as he gets settled into Clemson's roster. Denson is considered a three-star quarterback by 247Sports and Rivals, but it seems momentum is shifting among talking heads in the industry. 2025 QB Signee @chrisdenson03 was just given his 4th ⭐️ by On3 Sports. Congrats Chris 🐅 pic.twitter.com/Cu2yiBbRpt
2025 QB Signee @chrisdenson03 was just given his 4th ⭐️ by On3 Sports. Congrats Chris 🐅 pic.twitter.com/Cu2yiBbRpt— Adam (@adamdropsbombs) January 30, 2025
