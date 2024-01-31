Clemson prospects move up in final ESPN recruiting update

ESPN released its final Top 300 ratings and team rankings for the 2024 class this week, where several Tigers continued a move up. That's led by a 42-spot move to the Top 50 from receiver signee TJ Moore, to No. 50. "Moore impressed in San Antonio as well and showcased the type of speed Clemson needs at wide receiver. Moore posted a straight-line 21.4 mph MaxSpeed, which is very impressive given his size (6-foot-3, 190 pounds). While he hasn't posted great testing times, he clearly plays fast. He's an acrobatic pass-catcher with a wide catch radius. As a senior, he caught 50 passes for 17 touchdowns and a whopping 25 yards per catch," said ESPN's analysis. Also making a double-digit move up is defensive back enrollee Corian Gipson, to No. 83, and offensive lineman enrollee Elyjah Thurmon, who vaulted into the Top 300 at No. 284. Another move up came from tight end signee Christian Bentancur (up eight to No. 116). Linebacker enrollee Sammy Brown leads the class at No. 13 overall, as the No. 2 inside linebacker for ESPN. Clemson is 15th in ESPN's final team recruiting rankings ($), which is down a spot from its previous update. "The Tigers have built a strong foundation for their 2024 class with several ESPN 300 commitments, including one of the top TE prospects in Christian Bentancur. He can be a well-rounded playmaker with his size (6-5, 240), aggressiveness as a blocker and hands and body control as a receiver," ESPN's Craig Haubert said. "Bryant Wesco (No. 28 overall) is a sharp route runner from Texas who can create separation and get open with his quickness. Landing Sammy Brown out of Georgia was a huge pickup. A well-rounded five-star athlete who excels in wrestling and track, Brown can be a sideline-to-sideline playmaking presence. Noah Dixon is a safety with good ball skills who can also support the run well with his tackling abilities. Tavoy Feagin out of Florida is another nice four-star addition to the secondary, as he is a corner with excellent quickness who is also not afraid to mix it up and be physical."

