Adam Guthrie of Washington Court House (OH) Miami Trace has been linked to Clemson, with On3 experts crystal balling Guthrie to commit to Dabo Swinney and the Tigers.

That adds to Clemson predictions for Guthrie already logged on 247Sports previously.

Guthrie has told TigerNet that Clemson is one of his top schools, and pending any basketball conflicts, would pay a March visit for the Elite Retreat.

