Clemson predicted to land top OT Adam Guthrie
by Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 2025 Feb 11 10:48
Adam Guthrie Photo
Adam Guthrie - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.72)

Height: 6-7   Weight: 285   Hometown: Washington Court House, OH (Miami Trace HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#137 Overall, #19 OL, #5 OH
Rivals:
#210 Overall, #23 OT, #9 OH
24/7:
#24 OT, #13 OH

Prediction season favors Clemson for one top prospect.

Adam Guthrie of Washington Court House (OH) Miami Trace has been linked to Clemson, with On3 experts crystal balling Guthrie to commit to Dabo Swinney and the Tigers.

That adds to Clemson predictions for Guthrie already logged on 247Sports previously.

Guthrie has told TigerNet that Clemson is one of his top schools, and pending any basketball conflicts, would pay a March visit for the Elite Retreat.

