|
Clemson predicted to land top OT Adam Guthrie
|
Height: 6-7 Weight: 285 Hometown: Washington Court House, OH (Miami Trace HS) Class: 2026
#137 Overall, #19 OL, #5 OH
#210 Overall, #23 OT, #9 OH
#24 OT, #13 OH
Prediction season favors Clemson for one top prospect.
Adam Guthrie of Washington Court House (OH) Miami Trace has been linked to Clemson, with On3 experts crystal balling Guthrie to commit to Dabo Swinney and the Tigers. That adds to Clemson predictions for Guthrie already logged on 247Sports previously. Guthrie has told TigerNet that Clemson is one of his top schools, and pending any basketball conflicts, would pay a March visit for the Elite Retreat. On3's @SWiltfong_ has logged an expert prediction for Clemson to land one of the nation's top offensive tackles🐅 Clemson has received a 🔮 for 4 ⭐️ OT Adam Guthrie per Steve Wiltfong 🐅 pic.twitter.com/fYl4xQHwxz
Intel: https://t.co/0Q8guSb4UO pic.twitter.com/KUwS2q37ua
