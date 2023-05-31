CLEMSON RECRUITING

Defensive lineman Eljiah Griffin has a Clemson offer now. He is the No.1 prospect for 2025 according to Rivals.com.
Clemson offers top-rated 5-star defender Elijah Griffin
2023 May 31
Elijah Griffin - Defensive Line
Height: 6-3   Weight: 270   Hometown: Savannah, GA (Savannah Christian Prep HS)   Class: 2025
#5 Overall, #1 DT, #1 GA
#1 Overall, #1 SDE, #1 GA
#2 Overall, #1 DL, #1 GA

A prospect rated as high as the nation's best announced a Clemson offer.

2025 Savannah, Georgia defensive line prospect Elijah Griffin reported that status in the evening Wednesday.

"I am blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!!" Griffin said.

Griffin is ranked the nation's best overall prospect, as a strongside defensive end, by Rivals.com. He is also a 5-star, top-5 prospect for ESPN (5) and 247Sports (2).

He posted 14.5 sacks and 30 TFLs as a sophomore last season.

