Clemson offers top-rated 5-star defender Elijah Griffin
|2023 May 31, Wed 21:26-
Height: 6-3 Weight: 270 Hometown: Savannah, GA (Savannah Christian Prep HS) Class: 2025
#5 Overall, #1 DT, #1 GA
#1 Overall, #1 SDE, #1 GA
#2 Overall, #1 DL, #1 GA
A prospect rated as high as the nation's best announced a Clemson offer.
2025 Savannah, Georgia defensive line prospect Elijah Griffin reported that status in the evening Wednesday. "I am blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!!" Griffin said. Griffin is ranked the nation's best overall prospect, as a strongside defensive end, by Rivals.com. He is also a 5-star, top-5 prospect for ESPN (5) and 247Sports (2). He posted 14.5 sacks and 30 TFLs as a sophomore last season.
I am blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!! @ChadSimmons_ @RivalsFriedman @adamgorney @CoachEason1 @ClemsonFB @RecruitGeorgia @SCPSAthletics pic.twitter.com/HUwONLrTke— Elijah Griffin (@ElijahGriffin95) June 1, 2023
