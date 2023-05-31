Clemson offers top-rated 5-star defender Elijah Griffin

2025 Savannah, Georgia defensive line prospect Elijah Griffin reported that status in the evening Wednesday.

"I am blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!!" Griffin said.

Griffin is ranked the nation's best overall prospect, as a strongside defensive end, by Rivals.com. He is also a 5-star, top-5 prospect for ESPN (5) and 247Sports (2).

He posted 14.5 sacks and 30 TFLs as a sophomore last season.