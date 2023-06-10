|
Clemson offers standout DL while on visit
|2023 Jun 10, Sat 18:57- -
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Christian Garrett - Defensive Tackle
Height: 6-4 Weight: 286 Hometown: Bogart, GA (Prince Avenue Christian HS) Class: 2024
Height: 6-4 Weight: 286 Hometown: Bogart, GA (Prince Avenue Christian HS) Class: 2024
ESPN: NR
4-star 2015 defensive lineman
Christian Garrett from Bogart, GA (Prince Avenue Christian School) announced a Clemson offer while on a visit on Saturday.
Garrett's other offers include Georgia, Georgia Tech, Florida, UCF, Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Tennessee, App State, and Troy. As a sophomore, he had 53 tackles including 30 solo, three sacks and five tackles for loss. Many wins today @TheMVPCamps‼️ Had an amazing time and learned a lot.
@ChadSimmons_ @Mansell247 @GVandagriff @CoachRicht @Mhoward38 @CoachGCarswell pic.twitter.com/m3GqOmtVRg
Garrett's other offers include Georgia, Georgia Tech, Florida, UCF, Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Tennessee, App State, and Troy.
As a sophomore, he had 53 tackles including 30 solo, three sacks and five tackles for loss.
Many wins today @TheMVPCamps‼️ Had an amazing time and learned a lot.
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now