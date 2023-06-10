CLEMSON RECRUITING

Clemson offers standout DL while on visit
Clemson offers standout DL while on visit
2023 Jun 10
Christian Garrett - Defensive Tackle
Height: 6-4   Weight: 286   Hometown: Bogart, GA (Prince Avenue Christian HS)   Class: 2024
4-star 2015 defensive lineman Christian Garrett from Bogart, GA (Prince Avenue Christian School) announced a Clemson offer while on a visit on Saturday.

Garrett's other offers include Georgia, Georgia Tech, Florida, UCF, Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Tennessee, App State, and Troy.

As a sophomore, he had 53 tackles including 30 solo, three sacks and five tackles for loss.

Top Clemson News of the Week