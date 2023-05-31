|
Clemson offers No. 1-rated CB Na'eem Offord
|2023 May 31, Wed 21:13-
|
Na'eem Offord - Cornerback
TigerNet:
(5.00)
Height: 6-1 Weight: 185 Hometown: Birmingham, AL (Parker HS) Class: 2025
#119 Overall, #9 ATH, #10 AL
#8 Overall, #1 CB, #3 AL
The nation's top-rated cornerback picked up a Clemson offer on Wednesday.
5-star 2025 Birmingham, Alabama defender Na'eem Offord announced the news in the evening hours. "#TGFAD Blessed To Receive An Offer From @ClemsonFB!!" Offord said on Twitter. He is rated the No. 1 cornerback in the nation by both ESPN and 247Sports. Offord reports over 30 offers already from coast to coast. #TGFAD Blessed To Receive An Offer From @ClemsonFB ‼️ @CUCoachReed @CoachWarren23 @AHParkerFootba1 pic.twitter.com/C9s6hs5Vj0
5-star 2025 Birmingham, Alabama defender Na'eem Offord announced the news in the evening hours.
"#TGFAD Blessed To Receive An Offer From @ClemsonFB!!" Offord said on Twitter.
He is rated the No. 1 cornerback in the nation by both ESPN and 247Sports.
Offord reports over 30 offers already from coast to coast.
#TGFAD Blessed To Receive An Offer From @ClemsonFB ‼️ @CUCoachReed @CoachWarren23 @AHParkerFootba1 pic.twitter.com/C9s6hs5Vj0— Na’eem Offord (@OffordNaeem) June 1, 2023
Tags: Clemson Football, Na'eem Offord
|
