Na'eem Offord is the nation's top-rated cornerback for 2025 and now has a Clemson offer.
Na'eem Offord is the nation's top-rated cornerback for 2025 and now has a Clemson offer.

Clemson offers No. 1-rated CB Na'eem Offord
by - 2023 May 31, Wed 21:13
Na'eem Offord - Cornerback
Height: 6-1   Weight: 185   Hometown: Birmingham, AL (Parker HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#6 Overall, #1 CB, #2 AL
Rivals:
#119 Overall, #9 ATH, #10 AL
24/7:
#8 Overall, #1 CB, #3 AL

The nation's top-rated cornerback picked up a Clemson offer on Wednesday.

5-star 2025 Birmingham, Alabama defender Na'eem Offord announced the news in the evening hours.

"#TGFAD Blessed To Receive An Offer From @ClemsonFB!!" Offord said on Twitter.

He is rated the No. 1 cornerback in the nation by both ESPN and 247Sports.

Offord reports over 30 offers already from coast to coast.

