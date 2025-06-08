Houston threw at the final session of Dabo Swinney's high school camp, and drew quite the crowd as he participated in the morning session.
Clemson offers its first 2027 QB, 4-star Louisiana standout Peyton Houston
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  26 minutes ago
Peyton Houston - Quarterback
TigerNet: (4.70)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 198   Hometown: Shreveport, LA (Evangel Christian Academy HS)   Class: 2027
ESPN:
#53 Overall, #1 QB-PP, #5 LA
Rivals:
#44 Overall, #6 QB, #5 LA
24/7:
#200 Overall, #14 QB, #10 LA

Garrett Riley has found his potential future quarterback.

2027 four-star quarterback Peyton Houston of Shreveport (LA) Evangel Christian Academy has received Clemson's first 2027 QB offer.

Houston threw at the final session of Dabo Swinney's high school camp, and drew quite the crowd as he participated in the morning session.

He holds offers from Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan and others.

Top Clemson News of the Week