Clemson offers its first 2027 QB, 4-star Louisiana standout

Height: 6-0 Weight: 198 Hometown: Shreveport, LA (Evangel Christian Academy HS) Class: 2027
#53 Overall, #1 QB-PP, #5 LA
#44 Overall, #6 QB, #5 LA
#200 Overall, #14 QB, #10 LA
Garrett Riley has found his potential future quarterback.
2027 four-star quarterback Peyton Houston of Shreveport (LA) Evangel Christian Academy has received Clemson's first 2027 QB offer. Houston threw at the final session of Dabo Swinney's high school camp, and drew quite the crowd as he participated in the morning session. He holds offers from Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan and others. “He that dwells in the secret place of God shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty.” -Psalms 91:1
I’m beyond grateful to Coach Swinney, @CoachGRiley, @TajhB10, and the @ClemsonFB Family for the offer. #TigerRag🐅 pic.twitter.com/xmKUyb07wU
