Zaden Krempin received a visit from Matt Luke earlier this year and he made the trip from Texas to pick up an offer this weekend.

Clemson offers go out on Elite Retreat weekend visits
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 2 hours ago
Elijah Golden - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (4.78)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 260   Hometown: Sarasota, FL (Cardinal Mooney HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#84 Overall, #9 DE, #15 FL
Rivals:
#21 DE, #63 FL
24/7:
#107 Overall, #14 DL, #13 FL

Campus stops for several top recruits this weekend in Clemson meant scholarship offers as well.

Here's that group of new reported 2026 offers to this point:

Four-star Sarasota, Florida defensive end Elijah Golden announced a Clemson offer. He is rated as high as the No. 84 prospect overall and the No. 9 defensive end. He has nearly 40 reported offers to date.

Four-star Muscle Shoals, Alabama defensive end Kamhariyan Johnson announced an offer. He is rated as the No. 234 prospect overall on Rivals and the No. 17 edge defender.

Four-star Prosper, Texas offensive tackle Zaden Krempin announced a Clemson offer. He is a unanimous Top 250 overall prospect and ranked as high as the No. 155 prospect. Krempin has reported over 40 offers already nationwide.

Marion, Massachusetts defensive lineman Marcus Almada announced a Clemson offer. While under the radar on recruiting sites, he has reported offers from Kentucky, Oklahoma State, Army and Buffalo to date.

Dallas, Texas cornerback Marcell Gipson announced a Clemson offer. He is at nearly 30 reported offers to date, also including Ole Miss, Oregon, Washington, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, SMU and Georgia Tech among more Power conference schools.

Clemson offers go out on Elite Retreat weekend visits
Clemson offers go out on Elite Retreat weekend visits
