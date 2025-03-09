|
Clemson offers go out on Elite Retreat weekend visits
|
Height: 6-3 Weight: 260 Hometown: Sarasota, FL (Cardinal Mooney HS) Class: 2026
#84 Overall, #9 DE, #15 FL
#21 DE, #63 FL
#107 Overall, #14 DL, #13 FL
Campus stops for several top recruits this weekend in Clemson meant scholarship offers as well.
Here's that group of new reported 2026 offers to this point:
Four-star Sarasota, Florida defensive end Elijah Golden announced a Clemson offer. He is rated as high as the No. 84 prospect overall and the No. 9 defensive end. He has nearly 40 reported offers to date.
After a Great Visit @ClemsonFB I am blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!! Thank you, lord!! @KetaaGolden @CoachJonHaskins @JaredClark2 @CoachEason1 @52RockJr pic.twitter.com/lfBXlB30fw— 𝐓𝐇𝐄-𝐆𝐎𝐥𝐃𝐄𝐍𝐂𝐇𝐈𝐋𝐃 🌟Elijah Golden (@backfield_e) March 9, 2025
Four-star Muscle Shoals, Alabama defensive end Kamhariyan Johnson announced an offer. He is rated as the No. 234 prospect overall on Rivals and the No. 17 edge defender.
#AGTG Blessed to receive an Offer From Clemson University 🐅@CoachRumph @ClemsonFB @52RockJr @ClemsonInsider @Coach_TomAllen
Four-star Prosper, Texas offensive tackle Zaden Krempin announced a Clemson offer. He is a unanimous Top 250 overall prospect and ranked as high as the No. 155 prospect. Krempin has reported over 40 offers already nationwide.
Thank you Coach Swinney for the offer to play ball for the Clemson Tigers. #️⃣5️⃣3️⃣ @CoachMattLuke @ClemsonFB @ProsperEaglesFB @Coach_Moore5 @Coach_Hill2 @CoachSteamroll @GPowersScout @ajv pic.twitter.com/Z07z7rN9u1— Zaden Krempin (@zadenkrempin) March 9, 2025
Marion, Massachusetts defensive lineman Marcus Almada announced a Clemson offer. While under the radar on recruiting sites, he has reported offers from Kentucky, Oklahoma State, Army and Buffalo to date.
After an Amazing visit and conversation with @CoachEason1 I’m extremely blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!! @CoachJeffMoore @CoachMas_ @CUCoachReed @adamgorney @RivalsFriedman @BrianDohn247 @MohrRecruiting @SWiltfong_ pic.twitter.com/QbJO31qTzG— Marcus Almada 26’ (@MarcusAlmada12) March 9, 2025
Dallas, Texas cornerback Marcell Gipson announced a Clemson offer. He is at nearly 30 reported offers to date, also including Ole Miss, Oregon, Washington, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, SMU and Georgia Tech among more Power conference schools.
#Agtg Blessed and honored to receive an offer from the university of @ClemsonFB.@MikeRoach247 @RivalsFriedman @BillyEmbody @Jason_Howell @SOCGoldenBearFB @GPowersScout @coach_traylor #ALLIN 🐅 pic.twitter.com/BZdxQA2zdp— Marcell Gipson Jr/Gip (@Marcellgipson_2) March 9, 2025
|
