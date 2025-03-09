Clemson offers go out on Elite Retreat weekend visits

Here's that group of new reported 2026 offers to this point:

Four-star Sarasota, Florida defensive end Elijah Golden announced a Clemson offer. He is rated as high as the No. 84 prospect overall and the No. 9 defensive end. He has nearly 40 reported offers to date.

Four-star Muscle Shoals, Alabama defensive end Kamhariyan Johnson announced an offer. He is rated as the No. 234 prospect overall on Rivals and the No. 17 edge defender.

Four-star Prosper, Texas offensive tackle Zaden Krempin announced a Clemson offer. He is a unanimous Top 250 overall prospect and ranked as high as the No. 155 prospect. Krempin has reported over 40 offers already nationwide.

Marion, Massachusetts defensive lineman Marcus Almada announced a Clemson offer. While under the radar on recruiting sites, he has reported offers from Kentucky, Oklahoma State, Army and Buffalo to date.

Dallas, Texas cornerback Marcell Gipson announced a Clemson offer. He is at nearly 30 reported offers to date, also including Ole Miss, Oregon, Washington, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, SMU and Georgia Tech among more Power conference schools.