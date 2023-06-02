Clemson offers elite offensive tackle

Roswell, Georgia 247Sports Composite 5-star offensive tackle Josh Petty reported the news.

"#AGTG Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson," Petty said.

Petty is ranked as high as the No. 22 player overall and the No. 4 offensive tackle in the 2025 class.

He reports over 20 offers, also including Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina and Auburn among more Power 5 schools.