Roswell, Georgia's Josh Petty is among the nation's top-ranked offensive tackles and he now owns a Clemson offer.
Roswell, Georgia's Josh Petty is among the nation's top-ranked offensive tackles and he now owns a Clemson offer.

Clemson offers elite offensive tackle Josh Petty
by - 2023 Jun 2, Fri 19:12
Josh Petty - Offensive Tackle
TigerNet: (4.58)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 262   Hometown: Roswell, GA (Fellowship Christian School HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#22 Overall, #4 OL, #5 GA
24/7:
#41 Overall, #4 OT, #6 GA

One of the top-rated offensive tackles in the nation received a Clemson offer on Friday.

Roswell, Georgia 247Sports Composite 5-star offensive tackle Josh Petty reported the news.

"#AGTG Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson," Petty said.

Petty is ranked as high as the No. 22 player overall and the No. 4 offensive tackle in the 2025 class.

He reports over 20 offers, also including Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina and Auburn among more Power 5 schools.

