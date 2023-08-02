|
Clemson offers elite lineman Solomon Thomas
Height: 6-3 Weight: 278 Hometown: Jacksonville, FL (Raines HS) Class: 2025
One of the nation's top offensive linemen announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday morning.
Jacksonville, Florida 2025 offensive lineman Solomon Thomas reported the news on social media. "I’m blessed to earn an offer from Clemson @ClemsonFB," Thomas said. He has ratings as both an offensive guard -- rated as high as No. 1 in the nation by Rivals -- and offensive tackle, where he is tagged as Top 25 overall and the No. 4 offensive tackle for both ESPN and 247Sports. Thomas reports over 30 offers already. He reported offers from Auburn and Ohio State on Tuesday. Thomas is the Florida 2A Discus State Champion. I’m blessed to earn an offer from Clemson @ClemsonFB @Coach_Austin_OL 🐅 pic.twitter.com/MIwSGT4Hcg
