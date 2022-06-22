|
Clemson offers 5-star defender
Height: 6-5 Weight: 225 Hometown: Tucson, AZ (Salpointe Catholic HS) Class: 2024
2024 247Sports Composite five-star defender Elijah Rushing announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.
"I am honored to have received an offer to play for @ClemsonFB. Shoutout to @coachski_ (Lemanski Hall) for the offer," he said via Twitter.
Rushing (Tuscon, Arizona) holds the No. 2 ranking among Edge defenders on 247Sports and a No. 5 outside linebacker rating from Rivals.com.
Rushing delivered the news with pics from a visit to campus. He holds over 25 offers so far, including Georgia, Florida, Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas A&M, Texas and Southern Cal.
Rushing tallied 75 tackles, nine for loss, with 7.5 sacks last season.
I am honored to have received an offer to play for @ClemsonFB. Shoutout to @coachski_ for the offer. @adamgorney @BFBaumgartner @bangulo @ChadSimmons_ @CSing57 @CoachEricRogers pic.twitter.com/zkSHQ8eIv5— Elijah Rushing (@elijah_rushing) June 22, 2022