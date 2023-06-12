CLEMSON RECRUITING

Martels Carter Jr. is a 4-star safety out of Tennessee and he's the latest 2025 prospect to report a Clemson offer.
Martels Carter Jr. is a 4-star safety out of Tennessee and he's the latest 2025 prospect to report a Clemson offer.

Clemson offers 4-star safety visitor Martels Carter Jr.
by - 2023 Jun 12, Mon 11:21
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2024 Top Targets
Martels Carter Jr. - Safety
TigerNet: (4.64)

Height: 5-11   Weight: 179   Hometown: Chattanooga, TN (Brainerd HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#197 Overall, #14 S, #5 TN
Rivals:
#157 Overall, #14 S, #8 TN
24/7:
#222 Overall, #16 S, #7 TN

Chattanooga, Tennessee 4-star safety Martels Carter Jr. announced a Clemson offer after a visit recently.

"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Carter said.

He is rated as high as the No. 14 safety in the 2025 class and No. 157 overall (Rivals).

Carter reports over 30 offers, also including Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin among more Power 5 schools.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
ESPN projects Clemson in Top 5 defenses for 2023 season
ESPN projects Clemson in Top 5 defenses for 2023 season
Clemson offers 4-star safety visitor
Clemson offers 4-star safety visitor
Top Florida receiver picks up Clemson offer on visit
Top Florida receiver picks up Clemson offer on visit
Top NC athlete picks up Clemson offer on visit
Top NC athlete picks up Clemson offer on visit
2024 Recruit Quick Search - 91 Recruits (60 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week