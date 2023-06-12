|
Clemson offers 4-star safety visitor Martels Carter Jr.
|2023 Jun 12, Mon 11:21-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 5-11 Weight: 179 Hometown: Chattanooga, TN (Brainerd HS) Class: 2025
#197 Overall, #14 S, #5 TN
#157 Overall, #14 S, #8 TN
#222 Overall, #16 S, #7 TN
Chattanooga, Tennessee 4-star safety Martels Carter Jr. announced a Clemson offer after a visit recently.
"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Carter said. He is rated as high as the No. 14 safety in the 2025 class and No. 157 overall (Rivals). Carter reports over 30 offers, also including Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin among more Power 5 schools. Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University🐅@CoachConn @scoop1914 @NCEC_Recruiting @NatlPlaymkrsAca @_BHSFootball @iam_SSeamsterJr @D_Elite1974 @supermax100_@CoachReedLive @CoachTBarr @beyond_grind pic.twitter.com/KOf8WYHjoN
"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Carter said.
He is rated as high as the No. 14 safety in the 2025 class and No. 157 overall (Rivals).
Carter reports over 30 offers, also including Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin among more Power 5 schools.
Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University🐅@CoachConn @scoop1914 @NCEC_Recruiting @NatlPlaymkrsAca @_BHSFootball @iam_SSeamsterJr @D_Elite1974 @supermax100_@CoachReedLive @CoachTBarr @beyond_grind pic.twitter.com/KOf8WYHjoN— C4 (@MartelsJr) June 12, 2023
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
- Former Clemson player organizing boycott of new college football game, says it's exploiting players
- Graduate transfer commits to Clemson
- Nation's No. 1 linebacker knew he wanted to be a Tiger during weekend visit
- Lineman commit says Clemson sells itself, expects "great" 2024 class
- Running back offer highlights an afternoon of familiar names and faces
- Top Texas cornerback close to making a decision after Clemson visit
- Clemson visit moves needle, confirms genuine nature to program for 4-star lineman
- Clemson recruits bonded over special weekend
- University President impresses elite offensive line prospect
- Former Tiger returns to Clemson as Director of Basketball Strength and Conditioning
- Copyright © 1995 - 2022 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<