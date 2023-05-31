"Extremely blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University. Thank you Coach Swinney and Coach Spiller," Davidson said.

Davidson has been a mainstay when it comes to visits to Clemson.

He is rated as high as the No. 3 running back in the nation (247Sports) and the No. 51 prospect overall (ESPN).

Davidson announced this week that he has a final three schools and a commitment planned for June 14.