Gideon Davidson has been a regular visitor to Clemson and he officially has a Clemson offer now.
Gideon Davidson has been a regular visitor to Clemson and he officially has a Clemson offer now.

Clemson offers 4-star RB Gideon Davidson
by - 2023 May 31, Wed 14:15
Gideon Davidson - Running Back
TigerNet: (4.53)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 193   Hometown: Lynchburg, VA (Liberty Christian Academy HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#51 Overall, #5 RB, #2 VA
Rivals:
#86 Overall, #8 RB, #2 VA
24/7:
#67 Overall, #3 RB, #2 VA

Clemson's first reported running back offer for 2025 is in and that's Lynchburg, Virginia's Gideon Davidson.

"Extremely blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University. Thank you Coach Swinney and Coach Spiller," Davidson said.

Davidson has been a mainstay when it comes to visits to Clemson.

He is rated as high as the No. 3 running back in the nation (247Sports) and the No. 51 prospect overall (ESPN).

Davidson announced this week that he has a final three schools and a commitment planned for June 14.

