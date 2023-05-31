|
Clemson offers 4-star RB Gideon Davidson
|2023 May 31, Wed 14:15-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-0 Weight: 193 Hometown: Lynchburg, VA (Liberty Christian Academy HS) Class: 2025
#51 Overall, #5 RB, #2 VA
#86 Overall, #8 RB, #2 VA
#67 Overall, #3 RB, #2 VA
Clemson's first reported running back offer for 2025 is in and that's Lynchburg, Virginia's
Gideon Davidson.
"Extremely blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University. Thank you Coach Swinney and Coach Spiller," Davidson said. Davidson has been a mainstay when it comes to visits to Clemson. He is rated as high as the No. 3 running back in the nation (247Sports) and the No. 51 prospect overall (ESPN). Davidson announced this week that he has a final three schools and a commitment planned for June 14. Extremely blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University. Thank you Coach Swinney and Coach Spiller @LCABulldogsFB @BrianDohn247 @ChadSimmons_ @adamgorney @RivalsFriedman @ClemsonFB @ClemsonInsider @ClemsonTigerNet @clemson_bias @SorrellsJordan pic.twitter.com/hWi7UjZNOW Where will home be in 2025? I am honored and grateful to have some great choices. Today I’m
thinking about my final 3 schools and on June 14th I will announce the ONE. You might be surprised! @LCABulldogsFB @BrianDohn247 @ChadSimmons_ @BFBaumgartner @adamgorney @RivalsFriedman pic.twitter.com/WkGA05giIk
"Extremely blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University. Thank you Coach Swinney and Coach Spiller," Davidson said.
Davidson has been a mainstay when it comes to visits to Clemson.
He is rated as high as the No. 3 running back in the nation (247Sports) and the No. 51 prospect overall (ESPN).
Davidson announced this week that he has a final three schools and a commitment planned for June 14.
Extremely blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University. Thank you Coach Swinney and Coach Spiller @LCABulldogsFB @BrianDohn247 @ChadSimmons_ @adamgorney @RivalsFriedman @ClemsonFB @ClemsonInsider @ClemsonTigerNet @clemson_bias @SorrellsJordan pic.twitter.com/hWi7UjZNOW— Gideon Davidson (@DavidsonGideon) May 31, 2023
Where will home be in 2025? I am honored and grateful to have some great choices. Today I’m
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
- Clemson's NCAA Regional field, national seed ranking released
- Clemson ACC tournament semifinal moved up
- Twitter reacts to Clemson winning ACC title
- Clemson baseball selected as NCAA regional host
- PJ Hall announces his decision on coming back to Clemson
- No. 1 Oklahoma takes game one over Clemson after fateful fifth inning
- ACC CHAMPIONS!!! Tigers blast Hurricanes to win ACC Championship
- Clemson baseball keeps move up rankings
- Clemson beats the Tar out of the Heels to advance to ACC Championship
- Grice homers, Gordon throws a gem to lead Tigers to ACC semifinals
- Copyright © 1995 - 2022 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<