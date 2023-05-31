CLEMSON RECRUITING

Jakaleb Faulk is a 4-star Alabama defender who added a Clemson offer after a camp stop this week.

Clemson offers 4-star defender Jakaleb Faulk
by - 2023 May 31, Wed 14:44
Jakaleb Faulk - Defensive End
TigerNet: (4.56)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 225   Hometown: Highland Home, AL (Highland Home HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#130 Overall, #14 DE, #12 AL
Rivals:
#136 Overall, #7 OLB, #11 AL
24/7:
#110 Overall, #12 Edge, #10 AL

Four-star 2025 Highland Home, Alabama defender Jakaleb Faulk announced a Clemson offer after a camp visit on Wednesday.

"After a great camp I’m blessed to receive an offer from @ClemsonFB," Faulk said.

He is a unanimous top-150 prospect overall with position ratings as a defensive end, edge defender and outside linebacker.

Faulk reports nearly 20 offers already.

Faulk was also in Clemson for an April 1 visit.

He is a brother to 4-star Auburn 2023 defensive signee Keldric Faulk.

Top Clemson News of the Week