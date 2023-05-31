|
Clemson offers 4-star defender Jakaleb Faulk
2023 May 31, Wed
|
Height: 6-2 Weight: 225 Hometown: Highland Home, AL (Highland Home HS) Class: 2025
#130 Overall, #14 DE, #12 AL
#136 Overall, #7 OLB, #11 AL
#110 Overall, #12 Edge, #10 AL
Four-star 2025 Highland Home, Alabama defender
Jakaleb Faulk announced a Clemson offer after a camp visit on Wednesday.
"After a great camp I’m blessed to receive an offer from @ClemsonFB," Faulk said. He is a unanimous top-150 prospect overall with position ratings as a defensive end, edge defender and outside linebacker. Faulk reports nearly 20 offers already. Faulk was also in Clemson for an April 1 visit. He is a brother to 4-star Auburn 2023 defensive signee Keldric Faulk. After a great camp I’m blessed to receive an offer from @ClemsonFB 🐅 @WesleyGoodwin @CoachEason1 @coachski_ pic.twitter.com/WRUspo2ahx Enjoyed my time in @ClemsonFB today🐅! @CoachEason1 @coachski_ @JeremyO_Johnson @ChadSimmons_ @Knick31Kaisaun pic.twitter.com/bczzkDKuQA Trio of SEC visits coming for four-star 2025 Alabama OLB Jakaleb Faulk👀👇
@RWrightRivals with more:https://t.co/iCyqEyahIz pic.twitter.com/eYXG4L1D8z
|
