Clemson offers 4-star Alabama QB

Trent Seaborn comes from the same high school as Peter Woods.

Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  6 hours ago
Trent Seaborn - Quarterback
TigerNet: (4.72)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 200   Hometown: Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS)   Class: 2027
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#124 Overall, #11 QB, #12 AL
24/7:
#222 Overall, #16 QB, #7 AL

Garrett Riley has added another signal caller to his big board.

2027 four-star QB Trent Seaborn of Alabaster (AL) Thompson announced an offer from the Tigers late on July 4.

Seaborn camped at Clemson in early June, and dazzled with his effortless accuracy.

He holds offers from Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Ole Miss, and several other programs.

Top Clemson News of the Week