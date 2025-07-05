|
Clemson offers 4-star Alabama QB Trent Seaborn
|
Trent Seaborn - Quarterback
Garrett Riley has added another signal caller to his big board.
2027 four-star QB Trent Seaborn of Alabaster (AL) Thompson announced an offer from the Tigers late on July 4. Seaborn camped at Clemson in early June, and dazzled with his effortless accuracy. He holds offers from Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Ole Miss, and several other programs. All Glory to God 🙏🏽 @ClemsonFB offered!@CoachGRiley @TajhB10 @Paul_Tyson17 @coachmarkf @RecruitWarriors @raisingchamps_ @AL7AFootball @QBHitList pic.twitter.com/8sosCqFSBe
All Glory to God 🙏🏽 @ClemsonFB offered!@CoachGRiley @TajhB10 @Paul_Tyson17 @coachmarkf @RecruitWarriors @raisingchamps_ @AL7AFootball @QBHitList pic.twitter.com/8sosCqFSBe— Trent Seaborn 2027 QB (@TrentSeaborn) July 5, 2025
