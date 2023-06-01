|
Clemson offers 4-star Alabama lineman Antonio Coleman
|2023 Jun 1, Thu 17:10-
|
Height: 6-2 Weight: 285 Hometown: Saraland, AL (Saraland HS) Class: 2025
#218 Overall, #18 DT, #13 AL
#70 Overall, #7 DL, #9 AL
Four-star 2025 Saraland, Alabama defensive lineman
Antonio Coleman announced a Clemson offer on Thursday afternoon.
"Extremely blessed to receive an offer from Clemson‼️" Coleman said.
He is rated as high as the No. 70 overall prospect and the No. 7 defensive lineman by 247Sports.
Coleman's other prominent offers include Alabama, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas A&M and Tennessee.
