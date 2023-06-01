CLEMSON RECRUITING

Clemson offers 4-star Alabama lineman Antonio Coleman
by - 2023 Jun 1, Thu 17:10
Antonio Coleman - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (4.37)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 285   Hometown: Saraland, AL (Saraland HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#218 Overall, #18 DT, #13 AL
24/7:
#70 Overall, #7 DL, #9 AL

Four-star 2025 Saraland, Alabama defensive lineman Antonio Coleman announced a Clemson offer on Thursday afternoon.

"Extremely blessed to receive an offer from Clemson‼️" Coleman said.

He is rated as high as the No. 70 overall prospect and the No. 7 defensive lineman by 247Sports.

Coleman's other prominent offers include Alabama, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas A&M and Tennessee.

