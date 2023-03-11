|
Clemson offers 4-star Alabama LB Joseph Phillips
|2023 Mar 11, Sat 21:29-
|
Height: 6-3 Weight: 225 Hometown: Tuskegee, AL (Booker T Washington HS) Class: 2024
#214 Overall, #13 LB, #9 AL
Four-star 2024 Tuskegee, Alabama linebacker Joseph Phillips picked up a Clemson offer on a visit this weekend.
"After a great talk & visit with @WesleyGoodwin I’m blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Phillips said.
Joseph compiled 75 tackles, 19 TFL, nine sacks, two forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and one defensive TD as a junior. He also caught 29 passes for 336 yards and six TDs.
Joseph reports close to 20 offers, also including Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Penn State, South Carolina and Texas A&M among more FBS programs.
