CLEMSON RECRUITING

Four-star LB Joseph Phillips got a look at Clemson's trophy case on a visit this weekend.
Four-star LB Joseph Phillips got a look at Clemson's trophy case on a visit this weekend.

Clemson offers 4-star Alabama LB Joseph Phillips
by - 2023 Mar 11, Sat 21:29
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2024 Top Targets
Joseph Phillips - Linebacker
TigerNet: (4.50)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 225   Hometown: Tuskegee, AL (Booker T Washington HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#214 Overall, #13 LB, #9 AL
24/7:
#18 LB, #19 AL

Four-star 2024 Tuskegee, Alabama linebacker Joseph Phillips picked up a Clemson offer on a visit this weekend.

"After a great talk & visit with @WesleyGoodwin I’m blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Phillips said.

Joseph compiled 75 tackles, 19 TFL, nine sacks, two forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and one defensive TD as a junior. He also caught 29 passes for 336 yards and six TDs.

Joseph reports close to 20 offers, also including Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Penn State, South Carolina and Texas A&M among more FBS programs.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson offers 4-star Alabama LB
Clemson offers 4-star Alabama LB
Clemson softball sweeps Saturday doubleheader
Clemson softball sweeps Saturday doubleheader
Tigers take doubleheader, sweep series over Georgia State
Tigers take doubleheader, sweep series over Georgia State
Clemson offers Peach State 4-star QB on visit
Clemson offers Peach State 4-star QB on visit
2024 Recruit Quick Search - 75 Recruits (47 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Donor's Den

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest