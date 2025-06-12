Clemson moves up in latest ESPN recruiting rankings

ESPN updated its 2026 class recruiting rankings just about in the middle of a busy time for visits and commits this month. Clemson has sustained its momentum in the '26 group and a Top 5 spot so far, moving up one to No. 4 for ESPN. The Tigers have 10 ESPN 300 pledges in the group, including a recent addition of the top-rated offensive commit on ESPN in offensive lineman Leo Delaney (No. 75 overall; No. 11 OT). "With some new offensive weapons, the Tigers are making sure they have the time to get the ball downfield by loading up along the offensive line. Delaney, Carter Scruggs, Grant Wise, Adam Guthrie and Chancellor Barclay give the Tigers multiple ESPN 300 OLs to help reload a senior-heavy unit that is projected to lose multiple starters after 2025," ESPN's Craig Haubert said. "They could one day protect fellow four-star Tait Reynolds, a dual-threat QB out of Arizona who could push to be part of the long-term solution to replace Cade Klubnik. While the foundation of the class is on offense, Kentavion Anderson is a key in-state pickup on the other side of the ball. With his frame (roughly 6-foot-2, 190 pounds) and range, he can be a versatile back-end defender for the Tigers." Southern Cal has hung on to its No. 1 spot with 14 ESPN 300 pledges, followed by Ohio State (moved up one), Notre Dame (moved down one), Clemson (moved up one) and Penn State (moved down one). Syracuse is holding on to a Top 10 spot (10) and is joined in the rankings by ACC teams with SMU (11; previously unranked in the Top 25), UNC (13), Miami (17), Louisville (18) and Stanford (25). Clemson is also No. 4 in the 247Sports Composite (No. 2 in their own class rankings) and No. 7 with On3. One of the top targets announcing in the next month is 5-star defensive lineman Bryce Perry-Wright, who said this week that he will announce on July 4 from Las Vegas. He said Miami, Texas and Texas A&M are his other finalists previously. Clemson in the 2026 class rankings 247Sports: 2

Rivals: 3

247Sports Composite: 4

ESPN: 4

On3: 7

